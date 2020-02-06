Those young and in love and famous turned out Wednesday evening to Fendi’s Madison Avenue boutique, where the brand threw a party to celebrate “Solar Dream,” the label’s men’s and women’s spring summer 2020 collections.

Rumored couple Zendaya and her “Euphoria” costar Jacob Elordi arrived separately, while Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin and Miles and Keleigh Teller were very much coupled up. Other guests included Katie Holmes, our NYFW stalwart; Tommy Dorfman, Winnie Harlow and more.

Upstairs, Katherine Langford was seated on a velvety couch, dressed in a green checked long dress with platform slide on sandals, which she picked out with the help of stylist Molly Dickson.

“They’re made for being able to walk on cobblestones in Rome,” she said of her shoes. “You can’t really do that in heels.” The whole ensemble felt very Italian summer, she said. “I just need my sunglasses.”

Langford, who just finished shooting the series “Cursed,” was sadly missing both the rest of NYFW and Oscars weekend in L.A., as she was due back in Europe for work. She says for her, fashion is “ever changing.”

“I didn’t grow up really wearing designers or labels. That’s just not what my family really did, but I always admired [Fendi’s] aesthetic from afar,” Langford said. “I love vintage. I love classic rock. I love things that feel cool and feel grounded. And most of the time I love things that are comfortable and that you feel work with your body, and work with you and what you want to be doing.”