The weather in New York proved rather Aussie-like for Nicky Zimmerman on Tuesday evening, as she welcomed guests to La Mercerie for a dinner in celebration of her upcoming collection, to be shown this NYFW.

“I actually quite like [the humidity],” the designer said, from inside the restaurant during cocktail hour. “It makes your skin all nice. I’m not for winter at all. I like winter for maybe two weeks.”

Zimmerman was joined by her sister, Simone, as well as Nicky Hilton Rothschild, Hilary Rhoda, Georgia Fowler, Micaela Erlanger (newly engaged), Athena Calderone, Anh Duong and Casey Fremont Crowe, off a busy summer that included opening a store in Saint Tropez.

Other summertime travel for Zimmerman included time in Puglia, Positano and London.

“I come home nearly two months before the show, and I just work every weekend. Every Saturday, Sunday, my whole team; we just get ready to go to New York and then everyone is still working intensely in Sydney, sending samples over,” she said of prepping for her NYFW show, her eighth year showing in New York.

As for how she and the team will celebrate when it’s all said and done?

“We have a lovely time. The show is at 12 and then we go straight to a lovely lunch,” she said. “I think we’re going to a beautiful restaurant in TriBeCa. We’ve got the whole restaurant, myself and the team. I give the girls presents and we have a nice Champagne lunch together. And then we have a party. And we’ll do that somewhere where it can be a bit crazy.”

Being part of NYFW is a thrill for the designer, though she does admit it comes with its challenges.

“It’s quite a thing to do a show when you’ve come from a different country. I’m here without the rest of my staff; it’s a little more intense,” she said. “But I love it. I look forward to it every time.”