Zimmermann Hosts Summer Dinner in the Hamptons

The sound of music and the sight of Aperol Spritz-laden trays served as the welcome path down to Zimmermann’s event Friday evening in the Hamptons, where the Australian brand was hosting a dinner celebrating summer. After a few days in New York, sisters Nicky and Simone Zimmermann had made it out east to the East Hampton Point hotel, where they hosted the dinner at the hotel’s waterfront restaurant Sunset Harbor.

Guests selected a pair of brightly colored sunglasses on their way into the event and scooped up a spritz or a margarita as they mingled on the lawn. Isabella Massenet, the DJ/model daughter of Natalie Massenet, was responsible for the music, playing for the crowd of Karen Gillan, Olivia Ponton, Athena Calderone, Katie Lee Biegel, Laura Brown, Aurora James, Duckie Thot, Bambi Northwood-Blyth, Roopal Patel, Sai De Silva, Charlotte Groeneveld, Noor Tagouri, Kit Keenan, Micaela Erlanger and more.

Nicky, the brand’s creative director, had a busy week of fittings and a shoot, but was happy to be in the Hamptons, the sisters’ first time back in three years.

“You’d think people would say it’s similar to Australia but it’s not, it’s much more gentle,” she said of her surroundings. “The garden, the trees, everything is really gentle. Australia, the light is strong and harsh, there would be crashing waves, not this serene [setting]. It makes sense to me that it’s the perfect partner if you live in New York.”

After the event she was heading to Paris, then London and Ascot. She and her family usually take a vacation to Europe during the summer (winter in Australia) but her daughter is nearing the end of her schooling and is busy studying for exams.

“Three weeks is the longest we’ll be away. Usually they come with us on trips now. They’re at that age. But she’s nearly finished so she has to study, she has her exams,” Nicky said.

Inside, guests were seated at two long tables, decorated with Zimmermann custom cloth napkins. Rosé was poured, courtesy of the limited edition Wölffer Estate x Zimmermann Summer in a Bottle rosé, and a family style meal of Japanese-inspired dishes rolled out. Around 10 p.m., the Aussies in the room had their napkins in the air and started singing along to the music — the night, at least for them, had just begun.