Cocktail Recipes From New York City’s Butterfly

New York mixologist Fausto Gonzalez pours out his inspiration.

clock 7hJenna Greene

Harrison Osterfield

Having Learned From Best Friend Tom Holland, Harrison Osterfield Goes His Own in ‘The Irregulars’

“The Irregulars” breakout actor Harrison Osterfield learned how to be an actor from best friend Tom Holland on the set of “Spider-Man” before landing his role on the show.

clock 16hLeigh Nordstrom

Nasim Pedrad

Nasim Pedrad Is Chad, a Teenage Boy Learning His Way

The “SNL” alum created the show “Chad,” in which she plays a 14-year-old Persian American boy, based on her experiences as an immigrant teenager.

clock April 6, 2021Leigh Nordstrom

Louis Vuitton Pushes Watchmaking Credentials With Tambour Carpe Diem

clock 16h

Estée Lauder to Shutter Rodin Olio Lusso Operations

clock April 5, 2021

Will.i.am Unveils Pandemic-inspired Face Mask, Featuring Bluetooth, Noise-canceling Audio and Microphone

clock April 6, 2021

Morgan Radford to Anchor NBC News Now Amid ‘Explosive’ Growth

clock April 6, 2021

Brioni Creates Capsule Collection With Brad Pitt

clock 11h

Viola Davis in Louis Vuitton

What You Missed at the SAG Awards: An Unexpected Win, History Made and Amusing Anecdotes

The awards ceremony is a favorite for actors, who vote for their peers.

clock April 5, 2021Ryma Chikhoune

Installation view of "A Romance of Paradise."

Allison Janae Hamilton Looks to the Landscape

The artist’s debut solo New York exhibition, “A Romance of Paradise,” is on view at Marianne Boesky Gallery.

clock April 5, 2021Kristen Tauer

Eddie Benjamin

Eyes On: Eddie Benjamin Releases Debut EP ‘Emotional’

Justin Bieber, a mentor to the young singer-songwriter, has described him as “the next generation.”

clock April 2, 2021Kristen Tauer

Tahar Rahim

Breakout Actor Tahar Rahim on His Most Challenging Roles Yet

After portraying heavy stories in “The Mauritanian” and “The Serpent,” out today, the actor is set to play in a musical.

clock April 2, 2021Ryma Chikhoune

Model Betty Bridges in Tijuca, Brazil, wearing a Claire McCardell swimsuit. Photography by Louise Dahl-Wolfe, color proof, featured in Harper’s Bazaar, May 1946.

American Sportswear Pioneer Claire McCardell to Be Celebrated in Children’s Book, Coloring Book and Bronze Statue

Debra Scala Giokas, a first-time children’s book author, aims to introduce children and adults to Claire McCardell.

clock March 31, 2021Rosemary Feitelberg

Rachel Sennott

‘Shiva Baby’ Star Rachel Sennott Is Living the Dream

The 25-year-old actress stars in the critically lauded film, which started as an NYU student film and debuted at SXSW.

clock March 31, 2021Kristen Tauer

Author Melissa Febos; "Girlhood" book cover.

In ‘Girlhood,’ Melissa Febos Explores the Ordinary Traumas of Childhood

The author, who moved from Brooklyn to Iowa City last year, discusses her new collection of essays.

clock March 30, 2021Kristen Tauer

A Gucci book.

Maurizio Gucci Remembered

Some of those who knew the entrepreneur in Milan shared their memories with WWD.

clock March 27, 2021Luisa Zargani and Samantha Conti

UMI

Eyes On: Singer Umi Is Reimagining Music

The young L.A.-based singer released her latest EP, “Introspection Reimagined,” on March 26.

clock March 26, 2021Kristen Tauer

Helena Howard

It’s a Good Thing Helena Howard Was Already a Smiths Fan

The “Madeline’s Madeline” actress stars in the coming-of-age film “Shoplifters of the World,” a fictional tribute to the music of ’80s rock group The Smiths.

clock March 26, 2021Kristen Tauer

Eiza González

Eiza González, ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ Star, Writes Her Own Rules

The actress is a rising face to know in Hollywood, and after an emotional journey through quarantine, she’s more steadfast than ever on overturning Latin stereotypes and paving a path for women in Hollywood.

clock March 26, 2021Leigh Nordstrom

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) signals during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks Saturday, March 20, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

LeBron James Receives the NAACP President’s Award

The athlete and entrepreneur will accept the honor during the 52nd NAACP Image Awards live ceremony on March 27.

clock March 25, 2021Kristen Tauer

