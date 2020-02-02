LONDON — The BAFTAs are in their 73rd year, and they’ve gone green.

The annual film awards ceremony made a number of changes this year, such as doing away with goodie bags, banning single-use plastics, making its red carpet from sustainable materials, serving vegan starters and most importantly, encouraging stars to re-wear or rent their outfits.

Whether stars actually took that message to heart, they did take the black-tie dress code quite literally. The red carpet was awash in all-black looks, with a smattering of white and some high-shine sequins.

Stars such as Margot Robbie, Saoirse Ronan, Gillian Anderson and Emilia Clarke all arrived in sleek figure-hugging black ensembles. Clarke stunned in a low-scoop neck sequined Schiaparelli couture dress while Robbie wore a short-sleeve black Chanel gown.

Robbie is among the nominees for supporting actress for her role in “Bombshell” and “Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood.” The latter movie has 10 nominations in other categories including Best Film and Original Screenplay, with Leonardo DiCaprio one of the candidates for leading actor.

“The Joker” is the movie with the most nominations — 11 — including Best Film, Adapted Screenplay and Cinematography. Joaquin Phoenix is in the running for leading actor. Phoenix arrived on the red carpet in a black Stella McCartney suit, which he wore last month to the Golden Globes. It’s now the third time he’s worn the ensemble to an awards ceremony.

Prince William and Kate Middleton, who are patrons of the BAFTAs arrived not long after. The Duchess stuck to the sustainability theme and re-wore a white and gold Alexander McQueen couture gown from her 2012 official visit to Malaysia.

“The Irishman” scored 10 nominations, while the film “1917” scooped nine and “Jojo Rabbit,” six. Nominees for leading actress include Scarlett Johansson for “Marriage Story,” Jessie Buckley for “Wild Rose,” Saoirse Ronan for “Little Women,” Charlize Theron for “Bombshell” and Renée Zellweger for “Judy.”

While black looks may have rocked the red carpet, Zellweger wearing Prada and Johansson wearing Versace arrived in shades of pink, and Theron wore a strapless purple Christian Dior gown.