2022 Critics Choice Awards: All the Major Winners

Best Picture went to “The Power of the Dog” at the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards on Sunday night.

The Western drama, an awards season favorite, also brought Jane Campion Best Director.

The event, awarding film and television, is voted on by critics. Hosted by Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer in-person in Los Angeles, the show livestreamed from London — where guests included Lady Gaga (nominated for Best Actress for “House of Gucci”). In L.A., Selena Gomez (nominated for Best Actress in a Comedy Series for “Only Murders in the Building,” which ultimately went to Jean Smart for “Hacks”) was among the audience members.

“Belfast” was another top winner in film, receiving Best Acting Ensemble, as well as Best Young Actor/Actress for 11-year-old Jude Hill. Meanwhile, Best Actor and Actress went to Will Smith for “King Richard” and Jessica Chastain for “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” respectively. Best Supporting Actor and Actress were given to Troy Kotsur for “CODA” and Ariana DeBose for “West Side Story.” Best Comedy went to “Licorice Pizza.”

In costume, English designer Jenny Beavan took the top prize for “Cruella,” and in Best Hair and Makeup, the trophy went to Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram and Justin Raleigh for “The Eyes of Tammy Faye.”

When it came to television, “Ted Lasso,” “Succession” and “Mare of Easttown” led the pack.

Apple TV+ hit “Ted Lasso” got Best Comedy Series, while show creator and actor Jason Sudeikis received Best Actor in a Comedy Series and castmates Hannah Waddingham and Brett Goldstein were awarded the Best Supporting acting awards in the comedy series category.

HBO was nominated for the most TV awards and won nine, including Best Drama Series for “Succession,” while Best Supporting Actor and Actress in a drama series went to “Succession” costars Kieran Culkin and Sarah Snook. HBO also took Best Limited Series for “Mare of Easttown,” with Kate Winslet winning Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television for the role.

The other two winners in the TV drama category were Lee Jung-jae with Best Actor for Netflix’s “Squid Game” (winner of Best Foreign Language Series) and Melanie Lynskey with Best Actress for Showtime’s “Yellowjackets.” And in the Limited Series or Movie Made for Television category, Michael Keaton was the Best Actor winner for Hulu’s “Dopesick,” while “The White Lotus” stars Murray Bartlett and Jennifer Coolidge took home Best Supporting Actor and Actress, respectively.