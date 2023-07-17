10 Players to Watch During the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup

Whether catching the latest updates via social media or actually sitting down to watch the matches play out live, soccer fans will have much to parse when the FIFA Women’s World Cup gets underway Thursday. Jointly hosted by Australia and New Zealand, the tournament’s ninth edition will feature 32 teams. That means there are a lot of players to keep track of. To cut to the chase, here are 10 players to keep an eye on until the Aug. 20 finals crown the victors.

Alisha Lehmann, Switzerland

Switzerland’s star forward also shines on social media with some 14 million followers on Instagram alone. Her social media followers increased by 75 percent in the past year, according to Nielsen InfluenceScope. Strong and statuesque with long blonde hair, heavily mascara-ed eyes and a wrist tattoo, the 24-year-old Lehmann started playing the sport at the age of 5 and is said to earn $200,000 annually from her home team Aston Villa, and reportedly receives bonuses for goals scored. Her net worth is said to be north of $1.2 million, thanks to partnerships with Adidas and EA Sports among others. Lehmann also supports her income with paid posts for brands like Boohoo, Sisada and MJ Jones.

Alessio Russo, England

As one of England’s leading players, she helped cinch the team’s UEFA Women’s Euro title last summer. The 5-foot, 3-inch Kent-born talent joined the senior squad in February 2020 and she also competes for the Women’s Super League club Arsenal. American fans know her as a former University of North Carolina striker. Along the way she has gained brand support from Adidas, Beats by Dre, Oakley and Volante Sports.

Alex Morgan, United States

Morgan and her teammates advocated for and won a gender discrimination lawsuit against the U.S. Soccer Federation that led to a $24 million settlement last year. A few weeks ago she landed in the Calvin Klein “Calvins or Nothing” campaign, modeling underwear and denim. Having locked up 27 endorsement deals last year, Morgan earned the most endorsed female athlete title for 2022. The National Women’s Soccer League player outperformed other heavily marketed athletes like Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka. Morgan’s portfolio of brands that support her include Coca-Cola, Google, Chipotle, Michelob Ultra, AT&T and others. The 34-year-old recently launched a namesake foundation in San Diego to support local girls and women.

Cecilia Salvai, Italy

Born in Pinerolo, Italy, the 29-year-old joined Juventus in 2017 and leads as captain. Her posts are primarily all about soccer with the occasional plug for Puma field-friendly products. At 5-foot, 10 inches, she has fittingly been described as an ”elegant central defender.” The fleet-footed central defender previously played for Real Canavese, Torino, Rapid Lugano, AGSM Verona and Brescia. Salvai faced a social media backlash in 2021 after posting on a photo of herself making a disparaging gesture at East Asians. The image was deleted and the club issued a formal public apology.





Marta Vieira Da Silva, Brazil

A standout on the world stage, this Brazilian player is a six-time FIFA World Player of the Year Award winner. With that reputation, she prefers to be known simply as “Marta.” Her sponsor base hails from her homeland with support from Avon Brazil, LATAM Airlines, Iveco Brazil and Neo Química, among others.

Megan Rapinoe, United States

The star midfielder/winger on the U.S. National women’s team won the Best FIFA Women’s Player award in 2019, as well as a gold medal in the 2012 Summer Olympics. But this fourth World Cup appearance will be her last — the 38-year-old announced before this year’s tournament that she’ll be retiring when the season is over. Rapinoe, who has been playing soccer since she was three, is known for her creative goal scoring, clutch performances and leadership skills on the field, as well as her off-field activism. She has been a vocal proponent of LGBTQIA+ rights and has also taken on gender and pay equality. She was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom last year.

Rasheedat Ajibade, Nigeria

The 23-year-old forward from Nigeria is nicknamed Rash, a shortened version of her first name, or The Girl With the Blue Hair, a nod to hue she chooses to dye her hair when she takes the field. She’s been a star in her native country since she took up the sport, and was named to the list of the top 10 footballers on the African continent by Goal.com in 2017. Off the field she uses her social media standing to promote grassroots soccer talents within Nigeria and she also has her own brand, Rash, consisting of T-shirts, sweats, hoodies, beanies and slides, which are sold on her website.

Melchie Dumornay, Haiti

The 19-year-old midfielder from Haiti was awarded the NXGN award from Goal.com in 2022 as the best teenage player in the world and signed her first professional contract with France’s Reims club in 2021. She’ll be jumping to Lyon, though, after signing a deal with that club that runs through June 2026. This will be her first World Cup.

Alexandra Popp, Germany

The German soccer star, and team captain, has 61 goals in 127 international appearances and is viewed as the most dominant aerial finisher in the game. The 32-year-old, who also helped her country win an Olympic gold medal in 2016, was forced to sit on the bench in 2022 when her team lost to England in the European Championship finals due to injury, but she’s healthy and ready to take on the world this year. Off the field, the striker is an animal lover and spent three years as an apprentice to become a zookeeper.

Kadidiatou Diani, France

The 28-year-old French-born forward has played for the Paris Saint-Germain team since 2017 and has become invaluable to the squad for her power, ability to dribble and sheer determination. But her participation was uncertain until fairly recently. Five months ago, team captain Wendie Renard along with Diani and another player withdrew from selection to the national team, citing a lack of professionalism in the French federation and inadequate medical care, among other issues. But things have settled down and Renard and Diani will be on the field for France under new coach Herve Renard, who took over the job in April.