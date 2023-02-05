×
Friday's Digital Daily: February 3, 2023

‘That Radical, Rebellious Spirit Set Him Apart’

All the Looks From the 2023 Grammy Awards Red Carpet

Prabal Gurung Creates Goddess Gown for Kelsea Ballerini

All the Looks From the 2023 Grammy Awards Red Carpet

Live from music's biggest red carpet.

Doja Cat arrives at the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Crypto.com Arena on February 5, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Doja Cat
Lucius
Daryl Hannah
Brandi Carlile
View ALL 31 Photos

The Grammys are easily one of the most fun red carpets in Hollywood, and Sunday they made their return, bringing out music’s biggest acts. Performing at the 2023 awards are stars like Harry Styles, Bad Bunny, Lizzo, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Sam Smith, Steve Lacy, Kim Petras and Luke Combs.

Below, here are some of the 2023 nominees and above all the looks you need to see from the red carpet

Record Of The Year

“Don’t Shut Me Down” by ABBA

“Easy On Me” by Adele

“BREAK MY SOUL” by Beyoncé

“Good Morning Gorgeous” by Mary J. Blige

“You And Me On The Rock” by Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius

“Woman” by Doja Cat

“Bad Habit” by Steve Lacy

“The Heart Part 5” by Kendrick Lamar

“About Damn Time” by Lizzo

“As It Was” by Harry Styles

Album Of The Year

Voyage by ABBA

30 by Adele

Un Verano Sin Ti by Bad Bunny

RENAISSANCE by Beyoncé

Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) by Mary J. Blige

In These Silent Days by Brandi Carlile

Music Of The Spheres by Coldplay

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers by Kendrick Lamar

Special by Lizzo

Harry’s House by Harry Styles

Song Of The Year

“abcdefu” —  Sara Davis, GAYLE & Dave Pittenger, songwriters (GAYLE)

“About Damn Time” — Lizzo

“All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)” — Taylor Swift

“As It Was” — Harry Styles

“Bad Habit” — Steve Lacy

“BREAK MY SOUL” — Beyoncé

“Easy On Me” — Adele

“GOD DID” — DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy

“The Heart Part 5” — Kendrick Lamar

“Just Like That” — Bonnie Raitt

Best New Artist

Anitta

Omar Apollo

DOMi & JD Beck

Muni Long

Samara Joy

Latto

Måneskin

Tobe Nwigwe

Molly Tuttle

Wet Leg

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

