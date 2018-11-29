Billie Eilish is just 16 years old, but she’s quickly finding her place in both the music and fashion spheres. The American singer-songwriter gained 5 million Instagram followers in 2018 alone — she’s currently at 9 million — and is anticipating more fashion partnerships since signing with Next models for fashion and beauty endorsements in October.

The Californian was labeled one of the “most influential musicians of her generation” by Next models founder Faith Kates when the agency signed her.

Eilish — full name Billie Eilish Pirate Baird O’Connell — released her debut EP “Don’t Smile at Me” in August 2017 and soon after was named one of Apple Music’s “Up Next” artists. Her latest single, “When the Party’s Over,” was released in October, and her debut album is expected soon. She has sold out four world tours, and was named to Forbes’ “30 Under 30” list earlier this month.

Eilish has taken to the fashion world immediately, sitting front row at Calvin Klein in September and performing at a party for Chanel last fall.