When Genieve Figgis began sharing her artwork on Twitter several years ago, the then unknown Irish artist had no expectations. She certainly didn’t expect to catch the attention of famed painter Richard Prince, recognition that has since catapulted her into the hallowed echelon of the fine art world. Her rise since has been continuous.

Internationally, her work has been shown by Almine Rech in Paris and Brussels and Bill Powers’ Half Gallery presented her work most recently in “Flat Earth” earlier this fall in New York; the gallery also hosted a dinner for her last year at Art Basel Miami Beach, which was attended by the likes of Cindy Crawford. “Anything can happen in the world and it’s truly about you believing that it can happen, and I was totally open to that,” the artist said during the event last year of her whirlwind ascent. The fashion world has also caught on, with Marc Jacobs citing her paintings as inspiration for the color palette of his spring 2019 show.