Until Jorja Smith was declared the recipient of the Brit Awards’ Critics’ Choice award last December, no independent artist had ever been nominated — and therefore won — in that category. But the 21-year-old English singer-songwriter has been playing the music world by her own rules since she came into the public eye in 2016, when Drake named her single “Where Did I Go?” his favorite song at the moment. Smith collaborated with artists such as Kali Uchis and Stormzy, worked with Kendrick Lamar on the “Black Panther” soundtrack and played gigs like Coachella all before releasing her debut album, “Lost & Found,” which came out in June.

And the fashion world has taken to her fast. She’s been a guest at events for Chanel, Tiffany’s and Bulgari, front row at Balmain, Gucci and Kenzo and dressed by the likes of Jean Paul Gaultier and Dior. Just last week, she was the musical performer at the annual Dior-helmed Guggenheim International Gala pre-party, following in the footsteps of acts such as Haim, the xx, Grimes and Banks. The next night she was back at the museum for the gala, posing for photos with Maria Grazia Chiuri and her daughter, Rachele Regini.

Smith is on her North American tour promoting “Lost & Found” and heads to Canada, Australia and South America early next year.