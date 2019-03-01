HIDDEN SPOT: For someone who doesn’t go out a lot, Irene Roth sure knows how to throw a party.

“I get up at 4 a.m. every day, so no partying for me,” said the designer of Artica Arbox, speaking at the dinner organized by the brand to celebrate the launch of its men’s line, which debuted in Paris on Wednesday.

This self-imposed early wake-up call allows for Roth to be around when her two sons come home from school around 3 p.m. “I go to Europe to work on the collections every six weeks, but when I’m in home in L.A. I really want to be able to spend time with my kids,” the designer said. “A lot of moms feel guilty about working a lot, but I feel like it makes me a better mom. It forces you to compartmentalize and be really present.”

The evening was the ideal occasion for the working mother to kick back and relax among friends. Hidden above a fitness club in the Pigalle area, B.B., a restaurant owned by chef Jean Imbert, offered the perfect location for a chic dinner, to the sound of soft hip-hop tunes spun by DJ Jacks.

Guests sipped custom cocktails inspired by Artica Arbox’s fall 2019 collection: The silhouettes’ dominant blue tones were echoed in a flash of blue curaçao mixed with cognac and ginger beer.

A$AP Rocky, a friend of Roth’s, dropped by to congratulate the designer on her men’s line along with Odell Beckham Jr. Model Soo Joo Park was rocking the brand’s first shoe style, a lace-up boot with a Plexiglas heel.

“I’m in heels all day on the runway, but these shoes are so comfortable,” she confessed. “It’s important to have the right foundations.”

She joined Hanne Gaby Odiele and Sita Abellan under the giant golden palm trees decorating the bar, before taking her seat to feast on purple truffle and sea bass for dinner.