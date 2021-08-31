×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Men's

Michael Bastian Shines Light on Sportswear in First Brooks Brothers Collection

Business

Retailers Rethink Brick-and-Mortar Potential

Fashion

Live From New York, It’s Fashion Week

Aaron Dominguez Is Looking Forward to His ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Reveal

The 27-year-old actor stars in the Hulu series with Selena Gomez, Martin Short and Steve Martin.

Aaron Dominguez
Aaron Dominguez Courtesy of Elliott Liss

Aaron Dominguez finally solved the mystery of the black box during his Zoom callback for “Only Murders in the Building.”

The actor had logged on expecting a chemistry read with series star Selena Gomez. Instead he met with casting and the show creatives, including writer John Hoffman and creator Dan Fogelman, of “This Is Us” fame. Dominguez didn’t meet Gomez until after he was cast, but any good mystery comes with a twist.

“As we got closer and became friends when we were shooting the show, I asked her, ‘Hey, what happened with the time I was supposed to read with you?’” he says. “There was one little box that had a different name, but it was dark, but that person was still viewing. So I was like, ‘Was that you?’ And she was like, ‘Yeah, maybe it was.’”

Despite the switch in plans, “I was on a high after I got off the Zoom,” says Dominguez. A few weeks later, he got the call that he’d been cast. “I was walking in the streets of North Hollywood, and my team called me. And I remember I dropped down to my knees in the middle of the street, in the middle of a crosswalk actually, and just started crying.”

Related Galleries

It’s never a guarantee that any comedy will hit its marks, but with a cast led by Steve Martin and Martin Short (and Gomez), the odds looked good from the outset. The quippy series’ premise is that there’s been a mysterious death within a New York co-op, and three neighbors decide to solve the mystery for themselves while recording a true-crime podcast.

“My first reaction was, wow — this is actually funny as hell,” says Dominguez of his reaction to watching the series. “I was genuinely laughing the entire time.” His role in the series is best described in vague terms, although he’s introduced in the first episode, with more screen time to follow later.

“Only Murders in the Building” was filmed in New York City this past winter, and while COVID-19 regulations made it tricky to get close with his famed costars offset, Gomez invited Dominguez to hang out and establish a friendship that would translate onscreen. (The approach worked — when a photo of the actors circulated this past spring, fans picked up on the chemistry, not realizing they were on set and in character.) “She made the process really easy from Day One,” says Dominguez, who was invited to spend time with her group of friends and connected with Gomez over movies and boardgames.

The 27-year-old actor recently returned home to L.A. after spending the summer in Jackson, Miss., where he was filming a project still under wraps. His name is attached to another film, listed on IMDb as in preproduction — and written and directed by his father, Nicolas Dominguez.

Acting is a family business. His parents met in theater school in Venezuela and acted professionally throughout his childhood in Miami and Atlanta; his father, a professional dancer, toured with Janet Jackson in the ’80s.

“I grew up with the business, seeing my parents do Spanish soap operas, telenovelas, commercials,” he says. “Watching my parents do theater, I fell in love with theater. And my dad was like my idol growing up. You know, I wanted to do everything my dad did. And my mother as well.” Although pulled toward acting, Dominguez was intimidated by the financial inconsistency that often accompanies an artistic life and (perhaps ironically) initially turned his aspirations to journalism instead.

“My dad was always very real with me,” says Dominguez. “My dad was like, you know, to make a career out of this it’s going to take a lot from you. The dedication and focus always has to be there.”

Aaron Dominguez
Aaron Dominguez Courtesy of Elliott Liss

More From the Eye:

The Marvelous Simu Liu Takes Center Stage With ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the 10 Rings’

The Summer of Colman Domingo

Manny Jacinto is Hotter Than Ever This Summer

Aaron Dominguez Is Selena Gomez's 'Only

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Aaron Dominguez Is Selena Gomez's 'Only

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Aaron Dominguez Is Selena Gomez's 'Only

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Aaron Dominguez Is Selena Gomez's 'Only

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Aaron Dominguez Is Selena Gomez's 'Only

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Aaron Dominguez Is Selena Gomez's 'Only

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Aaron Dominguez Is Selena Gomez's 'Only

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Aaron Dominguez Is Selena Gomez's 'Only

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Aaron Dominguez Is Selena Gomez's 'Only

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Aaron Dominguez Is Selena Gomez's 'Only

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Aaron Dominguez Is Selena Gomez's 'Only

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Aaron Dominguez Is Selena Gomez's 'Only

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Aaron Dominguez Is Selena Gomez's 'Only

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Aaron Dominguez Is Selena Gomez's 'Only

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Aaron Dominguez Is Selena Gomez's 'Only

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Aaron Dominguez Is Selena Gomez's 'Only

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Aaron Dominguez Is Selena Gomez's 'Only

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Aaron Dominguez Is Selena Gomez's 'Only

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Aaron Dominguez Is Selena Gomez's 'Only

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Aaron Dominguez Is Selena Gomez's 'Only

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Aaron Dominguez Is Selena Gomez's 'Only

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Aaron Dominguez Is Selena Gomez's 'Only

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Aaron Dominguez Is Selena Gomez's 'Only

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Aaron Dominguez Is Selena Gomez's 'Only

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Aaron Dominguez Is Selena Gomez's 'Only

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Aaron Dominguez Is Selena Gomez's 'Only

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Aaron Dominguez Is Selena Gomez's 'Only

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Aaron Dominguez Is Selena Gomez's 'Only

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Aaron Dominguez Is Selena Gomez's 'Only

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Aaron Dominguez Is Selena Gomez's 'Only

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Aaron Dominguez Is Selena Gomez's 'Only

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Aaron Dominguez Is Selena Gomez's 'Only

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Aaron Dominguez Is Selena Gomez's 'Only

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Aaron Dominguez Is Selena Gomez's 'Only

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Aaron Dominguez Is Selena Gomez's 'Only

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Aaron Dominguez Is Selena Gomez's 'Only

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Aaron Dominguez Is Selena Gomez's 'Only

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 WWD Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad