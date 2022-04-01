‘Morbius’ Star Adria Arjona Survives the Red Carpet With Hot Sauce and Rubies on Her Pinky

About four months ago, when Adria Arjona was beginning to prep for her upcoming “Morbius” press tour, she sat down with her stylist Danielle Goldberg and expressed her number-one goal for the tour: to wear Vivienne Westwood.

“I love her shapes, I think she’s such an incredible designer, she really knows a woman’s body, and I just knew that that dress would give me all the feels that I wanted,” says the Puerto Rico-born actress, who stars in the new Marvel movie alongside Jared Leto.

For the film’s big Los Angeles premiere, Goldberg delivered in the form of a black Westwood gown and Tiffany jewels that had Arjona on cloud nine. The goal was to nod to the film’s living vampire theme, via the gown’s bat-like shape at the neckline and eye makeup meant to evoke bats.

“It was the perfect silhouette and it cinched at the waist and it almost felt like this queen of the bats look,” Arjona says. “The shape was so gratifying to us and to the movie — it resembled everything we wanted.”

For hair, they were inspired by Morticia Addams, going for long, sleek and straight.

“The whole conversation that went around it was very much embodying the movie. We wanted to be a walking image of it,” the star says. “I felt so good — when I took it off I definitely turned into a pumpkin, I deflated.”

To accessorize, she wore rubies and diamonds from Tiffany.

“I had this 4-carat pinky ring that was so wild. I was like, ‘who wears 4 carats on their pinky?’” she says. “I was like, ‘OK, I’m that girl today.’”

Her one secret accessory? A miniature tube of Cholula inside her evening bag, a nod to her favorite Beyoncé lyric in “Formation.” That, and she’s particular about her hot sauce.

“I always bring a little hot sauce anywhere, I’m picky with my hot sauce and I love the fact that Cholula makes little mini ones. I’m not sponsored by them at all, by the way,” she says. “I like to put it on my popcorn. I like to have it just in case they have tabasco.”

“Morbius” has been a long time coming — in fact, it was about four-and-a-half years ago when she convinced director Daniel Espinosa to let her audition for the role, when he thought she was too young for the part.

“It was a different moment in my career — I was very much going through the whole process of auditioning. I mean, I still audition of course, but I just really had to fight for it,” she says. “I was like, ‘please believe me, please trust me — can I just audition and I’ll prove to you that I can be Martine?’” Luckily for her, Espinosa was convinced and the rest is history.

And as it turns out, “Morbius” is just the beginning of Arjona’s busy season. In June she’ll be seen starring in HBO’s remake of “Father of the Bride,” as well as the Star Wars spin-off “Andor”; the movie “Los Frikis,” and the HBO series “Irma Vep” with Alicia Vikander and Jerrod Carmichael.

“I’m really gonna saturate the market,” she says. “You guys are all gonna get sick of me.”

Such a schedule means even more red carpets in her future, something she now looks forward to, having adjusted to the experience over the years.

“I had such a great time last year playing all these women, and it’s probably one of the reasons that I love dressing up and doing these premieres, because you get to become a character, between hair and makeup and styling. And it’s really special,” she says. “I remember at the beginning of my career I felt like I was just wearing a dress, and it was really nerve wracking and red carpets really scared me and I didn’t enjoy the whole process of it, and now I think through Danielle, she’s really guided me through creating these women, and just makes me feel more comfortable and OK with 100 cameras pointing at me and screaming my name and telling me where to look. It’s like a shield — and what better a shield than a Vivienne Westwood gown and Tiffany rubies?”

Adria Arjona gets ready for the “Morbius” premiere in Vivienne Westwood. Nino Muñoz

Adria Arjona gets ready for the “Morbius”‘ premiere in Vivienne Westwood.

Tiffany & Co. jewels. Nino Muñoz

Her secret accessory: hot sauce. Nino Muñoz

