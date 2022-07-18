Alba Baptista’s Diary From the ‘Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris’ Premiere

For breakthrough Portuguese actress Alba Baptista, who stars in new movie “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris,” there was one clear choice for the film’s premiere red carpet: Dior.

The movie tells the story of a widow (played by Lesley Manville) who falls head over heels for a Dior gown, so naturally, the brand made sense for the 25-year-old Baptista’s red carpet look. Below, she shares a behind-the-scenes recap of her big night.

“4:30 p.m., July 15. Jacob (hairstylist), Misha (MUA) and Marla (publicist) enter my room in full vibrancy. I am, of course, a mess, having just arrived from a long trip from Vancouver. But from the moment I sit in the chair and the team starts doing their magic, all of my anxiety and tiredness slowly fade away. It’s hard not to, feeling the slow strokes of Jacob’s brush through my hair and Misha’s soft fingertips gently massaging my face while applying moisturizer that feels like liquid silk.”

Alba Baptista gets ready for the “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris” premiere. Courtesy of Tommy Agriodimas

“For the next two hours, they continue on with their miracle work, while all of us share stories. Marla, being the wonderful publicist that she is, reminds me to eat, so she orders a salad and a soup. (If my dress hadn’t been so waist tight, I would have preferred a pizza.)”

Alba Baptista gets ready for the “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris” premiere. Courtesy of Tommy Agriodimas

“Once hair and makeup are ready and I take a proper look in the mirror, my excitement spikes, as I completely fall in love with the look. Before they entered the room, I felt I looked pale, overtired and anxious and now, I see light in my eyes, feeling beautiful for the first time in a while!”

Alba Baptista gets ready for the “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris” premiere. Courtesy of Tommy Agriodimas

“OK, now for the REALLY fun part — choosing jewelry and putting on the gown. Marla helped me pick my jewelry (all courtesy of Dior); we decided to go for rather simple and shy details, which makes sense for my personality…so now with a beautiful ring, bracelet and pair of earrings, we’re ready to go on to…THE DRESS.”

Alba Baptista gets ready for the “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris” premiere. Courtesy of Tommy Agriodimas

“This Dior haute couture dress from the spring 2022 collection is an absolute living dream. The beautifully detailed handcrafted pattern makes you sigh. It’s a heavy dress, but once it’s on my body, I feel like I’m floating. The classic V-neck complements my collarbones and shows just enough of a cleavage that I consider to be ideal, balancing sensuality and mystery, the perfect recipe for elegance.”

Alba Baptista gets ready for the “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris” premiere. Courtesy of Tommy Agriodimas

“The tight waist and slight puff below the waist makes me feel like I’m going to a ball. (So I think it’s understandable that I spent basically all my time twirling around the room before heading out to the premiere, right?)”

Alba Baptista gets ready for the “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris” premiere. Courtesy of Tommy Agriodimas

“So! Makeup and hair are done, belly is fed, jewelry, shoes and the dress, check! Now it’s time to take some pictures and do my best to give justice to this incredible piece of art that is on my body.”

Alba Baptista gets ready for the “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris” premiere. Courtesy of Tommy Agriodimas

“As we’re all leaving the room, I take one final glance at the finished result. And I’m left feeling like a Renaissance Romance. Now it’s between me and this dress to bond and feel like one. Dior made it all come to life. Thank you Dior. Thank you to my team. Talk about fairy tales!”