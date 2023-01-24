×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: January 24, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Chanel Couture Spring 2023

Business

EXCLUSIVE: Fila USA’s New President Todd Klein Talks Future Plans

Business

Capri Holdings Taps Cedric Wilmotte as CEO of Michael Kors

Alice Englert Makes Her Directing Debut With Jennifer Connelly as Her Lead

Englert, who is the daughter of Oscar winner Jane Campion and who starred in "Dangerous Liaisons," shifts to directing with "Bad Behavior" at Sundance.

Alice Englert
Alice Englert Lexie Moreland/WWD

Name: Alice Englert

Notable past credits: The Australian actress, who is the daughter of director Jane Campion, starred as Camille in the TV adaptation of “Dangerous Liaisons,” out on Starz last year.

Sundance project: Englert makes her directorial feature debut with “Bad Behavior,” which stars Jennifer Connelly and Ben Whishaw. 

What she loves about Sundance: “The glam really gets iced out. And what remains is really good puffer jackets and really good movies, you know? No shame to the other [festivals] — everywhere is fantastic. But I love it here, because I feel that I can get a bit, ‘Oh, does my body look like s–t’ or anything and here it’s like, ‘Ha-ha! They’ll never know who I am.’”

Related Galleries

Casting Jennifer Connelly as her lead: “We heard a rumor that she might read it. We were like, ‘Oh, my god.’ So I wrote to her, because I love her. And I think she’s so ethereal and grounded. And whenever I watch her in something I feel very in love. I feel like you can really go into the character. I feel like I’m really allowed inside. And she read it, and she read it twice. Then she did her homework on me, which felt very lovely and I just couldn’t believe she was taking the time.”

Alice Englert
Alice Englert Lexie Moreland/WWD

Where the idea for “Bad Behavior” came from: “It kind of came out of a hunger or an ache that I have to see stories about adult women who are coming of age, in a way, that is beyond the kind of teenage mode. I really want to be allowed to grow up,” Englert says. “And I want to let that be thrilling and meaningful, and not a space where you’re just trying to…it’s hard to explain, because I’m so mad that it’s even the case. But I just feel like there’s so many more stories now and it just feels really lovely to be part of that, that allow for uniqueness, allow for layers. And you’re not just trying to make a symbol; you’re allowed to be more real about what life might do to us. And I know I need it. I also know so many women who are happier and happier and more themselves as they get older. That’s what is reported, and I feel that from my own experience.”

Having an Oscar-winning director as a mom: “I always have paid attention to what she does. I was fascinated by it. And I was difficult to get to go to school because I would force my way into the edit room and then get kicked out when they were editing the sex scenes,” she says. “I feel very, very lucky to be able to be privy to this world and be able to survive in it. I love it. I love it so much.”

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Alice Englert on Sundance Film 'Bad Behavior,' Lessons From Mom Jane Campion

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Alice Englert on Sundance Film 'Bad Behavior,' Lessons From Mom Jane Campion

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Alice Englert on Sundance Film 'Bad Behavior,' Lessons From Mom Jane Campion

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Alice Englert on Sundance Film 'Bad Behavior,' Lessons From Mom Jane Campion

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Alice Englert on Sundance Film 'Bad Behavior,' Lessons From Mom Jane Campion

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Alice Englert on Sundance Film 'Bad Behavior,' Lessons From Mom Jane Campion

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Alice Englert on Sundance Film 'Bad Behavior,' Lessons From Mom Jane Campion

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Alice Englert on Sundance Film 'Bad Behavior,' Lessons From Mom Jane Campion

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Alice Englert on Sundance Film 'Bad Behavior,' Lessons From Mom Jane Campion

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Alice Englert on Sundance Film 'Bad Behavior,' Lessons From Mom Jane Campion

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Alice Englert on Sundance Film 'Bad Behavior,' Lessons From Mom Jane Campion

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Alice Englert on Sundance Film 'Bad Behavior,' Lessons From Mom Jane Campion

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Alice Englert on Sundance Film 'Bad Behavior,' Lessons From Mom Jane Campion

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Alice Englert on Sundance Film 'Bad Behavior,' Lessons From Mom Jane Campion

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Alice Englert on Sundance Film 'Bad Behavior,' Lessons From Mom Jane Campion

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Alice Englert on Sundance Film 'Bad Behavior,' Lessons From Mom Jane Campion

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Alice Englert on Sundance Film 'Bad Behavior,' Lessons From Mom Jane Campion

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Alice Englert on Sundance Film 'Bad Behavior,' Lessons From Mom Jane Campion

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Alice Englert on Sundance Film 'Bad Behavior,' Lessons From Mom Jane Campion

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Alice Englert on Sundance Film 'Bad Behavior,' Lessons From Mom Jane Campion

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Alice Englert on Sundance Film 'Bad Behavior,' Lessons From Mom Jane Campion

Hot Summer Bags

Alice Englert on Sundance Film 'Bad Behavior,' Lessons From Mom Jane Campion

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Alice Englert on Sundance Film 'Bad Behavior,' Lessons From Mom Jane Campion

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Alice Englert on Sundance Film 'Bad Behavior,' Lessons From Mom Jane Campion

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Alice Englert on Sundance Film 'Bad Behavior,' Lessons From Mom Jane Campion

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Alice Englert on Sundance Film 'Bad Behavior,' Lessons From Mom Jane Campion

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Alice Englert on Sundance Film 'Bad Behavior,' Lessons From Mom Jane Campion

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Alice Englert on Sundance Film 'Bad Behavior,' Lessons From Mom Jane Campion

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Alice Englert on Sundance Film 'Bad Behavior,' Lessons From Mom Jane Campion

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Alice Englert on Sundance Film 'Bad Behavior,' Lessons From Mom Jane Campion

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Alice Englert on Sundance Film 'Bad Behavior,' Lessons From Mom Jane Campion

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Alice Englert on Sundance Film 'Bad Behavior,' Lessons From Mom Jane Campion

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Alice Englert on Sundance Film 'Bad Behavior,' Lessons From Mom Jane Campion

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Alice Englert on Sundance Film 'Bad Behavior,' Lessons From Mom Jane Campion

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Alice Englert on Sundance Film 'Bad Behavior,' Lessons From Mom Jane Campion

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Alice Englert on Sundance Film 'Bad Behavior,' Lessons From Mom Jane Campion

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Alice Englert on Sundance Film 'Bad Behavior,' Lessons From Mom Jane Campion

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Alice Englert on Sundance Film 'Bad Behavior,' Lessons From Mom Jane Campion

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Alice Englert on Sundance Film 'Bad Behavior,' Lessons From Mom Jane Campion

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Alice Englert on Sundance Film 'Bad Behavior,' Lessons From Mom Jane Campion

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Alice Englert on Sundance Film 'Bad Behavior,' Lessons From Mom Jane Campion

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Alice Englert on Sundance Film 'Bad Behavior,' Lessons From Mom Jane Campion

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad