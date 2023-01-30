EXCLUSIVE: Alicia Keys Named Hennessy’s First Female Partner

Alicia Keys is the face of Hennessy Paradis in a new global campaign for the French cognac producer. The Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter and classically trained pianist is Hennessy’s first female partner.

“Man, I honestly think that is no better time than now,” she said of hearing the news. “It is the age of women. It is the age and time of really uplifting and understanding the power of women — the power that we have to create, the power that we have to be the bosses of our businesses, the heads of our tables, the heads of boardrooms, the heads of companies, the heads of our families, the heads of the government and planning and changing the world as we know that it is best for the direction to go in a positive way. It is all about honoring women, and I feel like we will be able to balance out so much when we really honor the power of women.”

Keys doesn’t stand alone in the project, however; shot in the Utah desert, she’s joined by Chinese pianist Lang Lang.

“He’s already been a partner with Paradis for a little while,” explained Keys. “And so, I think he was the one who suggested there could be a beautiful partnership with both of us. I loved the idea, especially with both of us as classically trained pianists and artists, but from two different sides of the world and just really representing the diversity and beauty of music harmony, you know, excellence and in craft.”

Created in 1979, Paradis blends more than 200 different cognacs that have been aged for up to over a century. Today the brand is owned by LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton and Diageo.

Keys first tried the brandy about three years ago, she went on: “I was introduced to Paradis most likely by my husband, who always knows the best of the best. And he was like, ‘I think you’ll love this.’ I do love a smooth, classy, elegant drink.”

On the heels of her 42nd birthday — and releasing her ninth studio and first Christmas album, “Santa Baby,” independently on Apple Music — Keys is looking forward to the year ahead.

“I’m working on so many amazing things,” she said. “Oh my gosh, I mean, we just finished an incredible world tour. And we’re also going to continue to tour more in 2023. I’m super excited about some projects that I’ve been developing that are coming to life this year that I just think are the most exciting things I’ve ever done. And musically, I’m just in a better, more creative, more incredible place than ever before. There’s just no limits and no stopping.”

Any New Year’s resolutions?

“To continue to be open to abundance — abundance of health, abundance of kindness, abundance of love, abundance of creativity, abundance of growth, abundance of evolution, abundance of making things and creating things I’ve never even imagined before. My New Year’s resolution is to continue to be open to an abundant life with no fear in any way.”