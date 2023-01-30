×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: January 30, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Gucci’s New Creative Director: The Reaction

Fashion

Tiffany & Nike Tease Upcoming Collab After Photos Leak

Accessories

High Jewelry Houses Embrace Color, Big Stones and Sharing

EXCLUSIVE: Alicia Keys Named Hennessy’s First Female Partner

Catching up with the singer-songwriter-pianist who appears in a new campaign for the French cognac producer as the face of Hennessy Paradis.

Alicia Keys
Alicia Keys Courtesy of Hennessy

Alicia Keys is the face of Hennessy Paradis in a new global campaign for the French cognac producer. The Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter and classically trained pianist is Hennessy’s first female partner.

“Man, I honestly think that is no better time than now,” she said of hearing the news. “It is the age of women. It is the age and time of really uplifting and understanding the power of women — the power that we have to create, the power that we have to be the bosses of our businesses, the heads of our tables, the heads of boardrooms, the heads of companies, the heads of our families, the heads of the government and planning and changing the world as we know that it is best for the direction to go in a positive way. It is all about honoring women, and I feel like we will be able to balance out so much when we really honor the power of women.”

Related Galleries

Keys doesn’t stand alone in the project, however; shot in the Utah desert, she’s joined by Chinese pianist Lang Lang.

“He’s already been a partner with Paradis for a little while,” explained Keys. “And so, I think he was the one who suggested there could be a beautiful partnership with both of us. I loved the idea, especially with both of us as classically trained pianists and artists, but from two different sides of the world and just really representing the diversity and beauty of music harmony, you know, excellence and in craft.”

Created in 1979, Paradis blends more than 200 different cognacs that have been aged for up to over a century. Today the brand is owned by LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton and Diageo.

Keys first tried the brandy about three years ago, she went on: “I was introduced to Paradis most likely by my husband, who always knows the best of the best. And he was like, ‘I think you’ll love this.’ I do love a smooth, classy, elegant drink.”

On the heels of her 42nd birthday — and releasing her ninth studio and first Christmas album, “Santa Baby,” independently on Apple Music — Keys is looking forward to the year ahead.

“I’m working on so many amazing things,” she said. “Oh my gosh, I mean, we just finished an incredible world tour. And we’re also going to continue to tour more in 2023. I’m super excited about some projects that I’ve been developing that are coming to life this year that I just think are the most exciting things I’ve ever done. And musically, I’m just in a better, more creative, more incredible place than ever before. There’s just no limits and no stopping.”

Any New Year’s resolutions?

“To continue to be open to abundance — abundance of health, abundance of kindness, abundance of love, abundance of creativity, abundance of growth, abundance of evolution, abundance of making things and creating things I’ve never even imagined before. My New Year’s resolution is to continue to be open to an abundant life with no fear in any way.”

Alicia Keys and Lang Lang Hennessy
Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

EXCLUSIVE: Alicia Keys Named Hennessy’s First Female Partner

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

EXCLUSIVE: Alicia Keys Named Hennessy’s First Female Partner

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

EXCLUSIVE: Alicia Keys Named Hennessy’s First Female Partner

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

EXCLUSIVE: Alicia Keys Named Hennessy’s First Female Partner

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

EXCLUSIVE: Alicia Keys Named Hennessy’s First Female Partner

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

EXCLUSIVE: Alicia Keys Named Hennessy’s First Female Partner

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

EXCLUSIVE: Alicia Keys Named Hennessy’s First Female Partner

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

EXCLUSIVE: Alicia Keys Named Hennessy’s First Female Partner

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

EXCLUSIVE: Alicia Keys Named Hennessy’s First Female Partner

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

EXCLUSIVE: Alicia Keys Named Hennessy’s First Female Partner

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

EXCLUSIVE: Alicia Keys Named Hennessy’s First Female Partner

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

EXCLUSIVE: Alicia Keys Named Hennessy’s First Female Partner

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

EXCLUSIVE: Alicia Keys Named Hennessy’s First Female Partner

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

EXCLUSIVE: Alicia Keys Named Hennessy’s First Female Partner

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

EXCLUSIVE: Alicia Keys Named Hennessy’s First Female Partner

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

EXCLUSIVE: Alicia Keys Named Hennessy’s First Female Partner

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

EXCLUSIVE: Alicia Keys Named Hennessy’s First Female Partner

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

EXCLUSIVE: Alicia Keys Named Hennessy’s First Female Partner

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

EXCLUSIVE: Alicia Keys Named Hennessy’s First Female Partner

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

EXCLUSIVE: Alicia Keys Named Hennessy’s First Female Partner

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

EXCLUSIVE: Alicia Keys Named Hennessy’s First Female Partner

Hot Summer Bags

EXCLUSIVE: Alicia Keys Named Hennessy’s First Female Partner

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

EXCLUSIVE: Alicia Keys Named Hennessy’s First Female Partner

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

EXCLUSIVE: Alicia Keys Named Hennessy’s First Female Partner

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

EXCLUSIVE: Alicia Keys Named Hennessy’s First Female Partner

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

EXCLUSIVE: Alicia Keys Named Hennessy’s First Female Partner

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

EXCLUSIVE: Alicia Keys Named Hennessy’s First Female Partner

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

EXCLUSIVE: Alicia Keys Named Hennessy’s First Female Partner

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

EXCLUSIVE: Alicia Keys Named Hennessy’s First Female Partner

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

EXCLUSIVE: Alicia Keys Named Hennessy’s First Female Partner

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

EXCLUSIVE: Alicia Keys Named Hennessy’s First Female Partner

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

EXCLUSIVE: Alicia Keys Named Hennessy’s First Female Partner

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

EXCLUSIVE: Alicia Keys Named Hennessy’s First Female Partner

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

EXCLUSIVE: Alicia Keys Named Hennessy’s First Female Partner

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

EXCLUSIVE: Alicia Keys Named Hennessy’s First Female Partner

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

EXCLUSIVE: Alicia Keys Named Hennessy’s First Female Partner

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

EXCLUSIVE: Alicia Keys Named Hennessy’s First Female Partner

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

EXCLUSIVE: Alicia Keys Named Hennessy’s First Female Partner

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

EXCLUSIVE: Alicia Keys Named Hennessy’s First Female Partner

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

EXCLUSIVE: Alicia Keys Named Hennessy’s First Female Partner

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

EXCLUSIVE: Alicia Keys Named Hennessy’s First Female Partner

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

EXCLUSIVE: Alicia Keys Named Hennessy’s First Female Partner

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad