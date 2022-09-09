×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: September 9, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Fashion Industry Pays Tribute to Queen Elizabeth II as Period of National Mourning Begins in U.K.

Eye

Everything to Know About Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral, U.K. National Mourning, New Royal Titles

Business

Raf Simons, Burberry Cancel Shows, Department Stores Go Dark as U.K. Mourns Queen Elizabeth II

Ana De Armas on ‘Life-changing’ Experience Playing Marilyn Monroe

The premiere of "Blonde" in Venice, also attended by co-producer Brad Pitt, and de Armas' performance, were greeted by a standing ovation.

Cuban Spanish actress Ana de Armas
Cuban Spanish actress Ana de Armas arrives on Sept. 8, 2022, for the screening of the film "Blonde" presented in the Venezia 79 competition as part of the 79th Venice International Film Festival at Lido di Venezia in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP) (Photo by TIZIANA FABI/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

VENICE — There was much talk of Queen Elizabeth II during the premiere of “Blonde” at the Venice Film Festival on Thursday evening as news of her worsening health conditions and then her death hovered throughout the event.

The notion of a spiritual presence was addressed earlier by Ana de Armas, who plays Marilyn Monroe in the film, based on the bestselling novel by Joyce Carol Oates.

“It was like a séance, the first day of shooting was the anniversary of her death, we were filming in her actual house, and I felt she was with us,” said de Armas, who perfectly captured the legendary actress.

Related Galleries

“It was a a very strong sensation. I know it sounds mystical, but I think she was approving what we were doing,” continued de Armas, who wore a Louis Vuitton look for the movie’s press conference and then on the red carpet, in a custom hand-pleated pink satin mousseline gown with a plunging neckline, reminiscent of Monroe’s iconic white dress in the 1955 film “The Seven Year Itch,” directed by Billy Wilder.  

As for the reaction viewers could have to her portrayal of such a globally famous and beloved actress, de Armas waved those concerns away, treasuring the experience no matter what. “It will be what it will be. This was a gift for me, it changed my life.”

She needn’t have worried as her moving rendition of Monroe drove the audience at the premiere to a standing ovation, which brought her to tears amid the several minutes of clapping and cheers. Cheering was also aimed at Brad Pitt, a co-producer of “Blonde,” and hailed on the red carpet by throngs of fans. Obligingly, Pitt posed for selfies and signed autographs, wearing a black protective mask when approaching the crowds.

(R-L) Warren Ellis, Jeremy Kleiner, Dede Gardner, Julianne Nicholson, Adrien Brody, director Andrew Dominik, Ana de Armas and Brad Pitt attend the “Blonde” red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on Thursday in Venice. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images) Getty Images

Adrien Brody, on the screen in “Blonde” as writer Arthur Miller, said he “could not think of anyone else” than de Armas in the leading role, feeling “privileged,” as if he had actually been working with Monroe. “From the first day, I had a sense of awe. It’s very rare to feel transported to another time and place,” said Brody, accompanied in Venice by Georgina Chapman.

“Anyone with eyes could see how good she is for the role,” enthused director Andrew Dominik. When asked what the biggest challenge was in tackling this project, he said it was “raising the money,” and noted it took him 11 years to finally deliver the film.

Blonde. L to R: Adrien Brody as The Playwright and Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe. Cr. Netflix © 2022 2022 © Netflix

Julianne Nicholson, who plays the troubled mother of Norma Jeane Mortenson, Monroe’s real name, said her role allows to “broaden the conversation about mental health, which back then was not even diagnosed.”

Brody also highlighted the “struggles women have faced” over the years, as well as “the great divide between public adulation” and the life of actors, pointing to the “disconnect” that many thespians feel.

Thélios, which has signed a three-year agreement with La Biennale di Venezia to be the official eyewear sponsor of the international Venice Film Festival, organized an event to support the premiere, followed by a dinner at the Belmond Hotel Cipriani.

Alessandro Zanardo, chief executive officer of the eyewear company based in Longarone, a one-hour drive from Venice, said he “loved ‘Blonde.” It’s a brave movie in how it approaches the less glamorous and difficult side of Monroe’s life with a clear focus.” He was also very pleased with the experience in Venice, as, personally, he is a movie buff — time permitting — with a bucket list of film he’s hoping to see in the near future.

Actress Ana De Armas on 'Life-changing'

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Actress Ana De Armas on 'Life-changing'

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Actress Ana De Armas on 'Life-changing'

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Actress Ana De Armas on 'Life-changing'

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Actress Ana De Armas on 'Life-changing'

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Actress Ana De Armas on 'Life-changing'

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Actress Ana De Armas on 'Life-changing'

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Actress Ana De Armas on 'Life-changing'

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Actress Ana De Armas on 'Life-changing'

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Actress Ana De Armas on 'Life-changing'

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Actress Ana De Armas on 'Life-changing'

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Actress Ana De Armas on 'Life-changing'

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Actress Ana De Armas on 'Life-changing'

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Actress Ana De Armas on 'Life-changing'

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Actress Ana De Armas on 'Life-changing'

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Actress Ana De Armas on 'Life-changing'

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Actress Ana De Armas on 'Life-changing'

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Actress Ana De Armas on 'Life-changing'

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Actress Ana De Armas on 'Life-changing'

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Actress Ana De Armas on 'Life-changing'

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Actress Ana De Armas on 'Life-changing'

Hot Summer Bags

Actress Ana De Armas on 'Life-changing'

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Actress Ana De Armas on 'Life-changing'

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Actress Ana De Armas on 'Life-changing'

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Actress Ana De Armas on 'Life-changing'

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Actress Ana De Armas on 'Life-changing'

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Actress Ana De Armas on 'Life-changing'

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Actress Ana De Armas on 'Life-changing'

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Actress Ana De Armas on 'Life-changing'

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Actress Ana De Armas on 'Life-changing'

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Actress Ana De Armas on 'Life-changing'

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Actress Ana De Armas on 'Life-changing'

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Actress Ana De Armas on 'Life-changing'

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Actress Ana De Armas on 'Life-changing'

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Actress Ana De Armas on 'Life-changing'

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Actress Ana De Armas on 'Life-changing'

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Actress Ana De Armas on 'Life-changing'

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Actress Ana De Armas on 'Life-changing'

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Actress Ana De Armas on 'Life-changing'

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Actress Ana De Armas on 'Life-changing'

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Actress Ana De Armas on 'Life-changing'

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Actress Ana De Armas on 'Life-changing'

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Actress Ana De Armas on 'Life-changing'

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Actress Ana De Armas on 'Life-changing'

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Actress Ana De Armas on 'Life-changing'

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Actress Ana De Armas on 'Life-changing'

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Actress Ana De Armas on 'Life-changing'

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad