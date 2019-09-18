A$AP Rocky has been true to his moniker, landing in the front row at Milan Fashion Week barely a month after being handed a two-year suspended jail sentence in Sweden.
He was in good spirits at the Prada show, smiling for the cameras and the international influencers, and greeting friends including fellow front-row guest Regina King. But while the diamond-studded smiles and hugs may have been abundant, A$AP wasn’t exactly in the mood for small talk, politely declining to answer questions, although he confirmed that he does have some performances in the pipeline.
Prada was the musician’s first fashion show after he was found guilty of assault in Stockholm, and he spent much of his summer in custody, returning to the U.S. in August.
See Also:
WWD List: 10 Things to Do During Milan Fashion Week
What to Watch at Milan Fashion Week Spring 2020
Milan Spring 2020 Inspirations
WATCH: Top Street Style Stars Reveal How They Create Fashion Week Looks