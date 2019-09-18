@victoriabeckham is pumping up the volume for spring: She has a ready-to-wear collection that’s packed with voluminous silhouettes and bold colors, and a new, signature color cosmetics offer that shimmers, smokes — and has a sustainable angle, too. ⠀ ⠀ @victoriabeckhambeauty cosmetics are meant to work in tandem with the colors of her spring collection, which was inspired by Seventies movies and music. Beckham said developing it has been like “giving birth to my fifth child. This really is a dream come true for me. It’s the pieces that I want in my makeup bag, and I think the packaging is beautiful,” she said. ⠀ The brand endeavors to use the smallest amount of plastic possible in a bid to be kind to the environment. It bills itself as cruelty-free, offering a range of “high-performing formulas and beauty essentials” with “clean” ingredients. “When I was doing my research, going around department stores, I was asking people at the makeup counters what was in the products and, no one could tell me,” said Beckham. ⠀ The secondary packaging comes from 100 percent postconsumer waste while the shipping materials are recyclable or biodegradable. Beckham said products are wrapped in a protective packaging that can then be dissolved under the bathroom tap. Each order is delivered in a reusable canvas pouch. ⠀ The collection has launched with a focus on the eyes — including an entire Smoky Eye Collection — while skin care and other categories will follow later this year. ⠀ Check out our Story for a first look at the beauty collection and tap the link in bio for more. ⠀ Report: Samantha Conti ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ . . . . . . . #wwdbeauty #lfw #victoriabeckham #cleanbeauty