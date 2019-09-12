Asked & Answered: Who’s the Last Person That Left You Starstruck?

You never know who you’ll run into — or where. From Oprah to a legendary sushi chef, here are the people who have left this season’s New York Fashion Week’s front-row contingent feeling starstruck.

Kathryn Newton: “I just saw Cate Blanchett on the stairs [at the Ralph Lauren show], and I was so starstruck. She just looked so gorgeous I didn’t expect to see her on a staircase — very dramatic. It was everything I could’ve ever imagined.”

Karlie Kloss: “Oprah.”

Vanessa Hudgens: “I definitely get starstruck, by chefs, particularly. I was at this restaurant, Sugarfish now, but it was Nozawa at the time. And Nozawa was sitting at the table next to me and I stacked my edamame in the perfect pyramid because I didn’t want to be disrespectful.”

Lucy Hale: “I just met Nicole Kidman for the first time. She’s one of my favorites.“

Kehlani: “I just ran up on the whole cast of ‘Euphoria’ at Zendaya [x Tommy Hilfiger]. I was like, ‘Man, I’m geeked about y’all!’ They were like, ‘Yo! We’re geeked about you!’ I was like, ‘No, no, no, you don’t get it.’ It was a moment.”

