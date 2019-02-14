Valentine’s Day: hate it or love it, it’s here. We asked fashion week goers about how they plan to spend the day, whether with their loved ones or by themselves. And for those who forgot entirely, well, you can thank us later for the reminder.

Milla Jovovich: “I always write a letter to my husband for Valentine’s Day. We had our first daughter because of Valentine’s Day. So it’s a very, very special day, not only for us but also for everyone else. I haven’t made any specific plans — probably get a really nice hotel room for papa and I to spend some mommy/daddy time together.”

Patrick Schwarzenegger: “My girlfriend might be working, so we’re waiting to find out. It’s probably going to be a last-minute thing. We’ll probably go to In-N-Out and get a burger.”

Debby Ryan: “Whether or not I’ve been in a relationship, it’s love all around, so the idea of celebrating anything that makes you see your value and yourself, and that feels like a very fitting Feb. 14. But also I will undoubtedly be FaceTiming my fiancé. I tucked him a little present in his luggage.”

Andrew Taggart of The Chainsmokers: “My girlfriend’s in Australia for Valentine’s Day, so I’m off the hook. But I’m going to Australia, so I better come correct when I see her next.”

Alex Pall of The Chainsmokers: “I have to figure that out. I’m definitely going to do something, but it’s so tough on that holiday. I want to celebrate the day after, when everything opens up. I’ll just take a Xanax on Valentine’s Day, sleep most of the day, then wake up the next day refreshed.”

Courtney Love: “I’m having tea at the Inn at Irving Place with my grandfather.”

A$AP Ferg: “A bunch of gifts, a bunch of roses, a bunch of kisses and milk chocolate — because I hate dark chocolate. Dark chocolate tastes like medicine to me.”

Elizabeth Lail: “Eat cake.”

Michelle Rodriguez: “I try not to fall into the whole commerce of it all. I try to find some ways to show my love every day.”

Billy Porter: “I’m just going to go have dinner with my husband. I very rarely get these kinds of holidays off so I have it off, we’re going to spend it together.”

Ansel Elgort: “Enjoy some quality time [together with his girlfriend, Violetta Komyshan]. How about you?”

Dascha Polanco: “My kids model at Haddad Brands; they have a kids’ fashion week at NBA All Star Weekend, so I’m taking them. And, um, maybe a lot of sex. Why not?”

More from the Eye:

Asked & Answered: What Was the Last Great Book You Read?

Six Minutes With Michael B. Jordan

WWD Report Card: Grammys Versus BAFTAs Red Carpet Showdown