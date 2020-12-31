As the year draws to a close, we asked a few actors, artists and musicians what positive aspects of 2020 they hope to take with them into the new year.

Sutton Foster:

“Some of the silver linings that have happened this year for me and my family is that there’s a little bit more space and a little bit more time. I would like to try to integrate that more into my life and not be so go, go, go.”

Addison Rae:

“I’ve really been able to have more time to explore my passions and things that I love to do. And also, obviously, preparing a ton for my movie [‘She’s All That’] and doing a lot of classes and calls with my director and team. And then continuing to work on my makeup line and my podcast, and just giving myself a chance to breathe, while still doing all these things that I love.”

Jason Derulo:

“Making desserts is a new skill of mine. I always do these milli-meals on TikTok. Every time I get to a new million followers I do what’s called a milli-meal. Basically it’s a really outlandish dessert. I made deep fried pancake tacos with ice cream in the middle, I’ve made a cotton candy sandwich, all kinds of things like that.

“Just to honestly continue on the same path. I’m always just constantly trying to one-up myself, and how do I continue to get better? How do I learn from every situation? I would just say just to continue on the same path of growth.”

Simon Haas:

“[The year] has given me a lot of positive stuff, both in terms of my perspective and gratitude for normal times. I’m looking forward to getting to experience normal times; I’m looking forward to getting to hang out, and I appreciate people more than I did.”

Nikolai Haas:

“More family time, which is awesome; more time with my son. I was already really involved, and now it’s just doubled up, which is even cooler. And lots of gratitude and appreciation to have what we have.

“We’re opening a bar and a coffee shop next year, and I’m excited to go party at that bar. That’s going to be a lot of fun.”

Kingsley Ben-Adir:

“I miss New York and seeing my team in L.A. I hope to be in L.A. in January for a few days to see Regina King and my [‘One Night in Miami’ costars]. Travel and movement: you know, we just take it for granted, and you realize it was such a luxury to be able to jump on a plane and fly across the world and hang and work and then come back.”

Nick Robinson:

“No skills. I have been very unproductive in my quarantine time. I mean, it’s changed my life, just like it did with a lot of people. This year was such a roller coaster, and it was a doozy of a year. And because of that, it really made me reevaluate my priorities and changed my perspective for the better, honestly, on everything. My career, my life, my relationships with the people I love — it has changed all of that, mostly for the better. And I think there’s light at the end of the tunnel now. There’s the vaccine coming soon. But hopefully the silver lining to all this is that people really take stock of what’s important to them and do concrete steps to change things.

“I think the fact that we had the highest voter turnout in a century, even during a pandemic, is a silver lining. It’s good that people are getting involved. Also, at the start of the pandemic, there were all these articles about how the earth was healing, and the dolphins were coming back to the Venice canals and all of that stuff. So, hopefully, we can channel some of that. We see how quickly things can change if we just let it heal. It’s been a year that we all lived through some crazy history, so it’ll be interesting to see. We’re going to be studying this year for a while to figure out what the f–k happened.”

