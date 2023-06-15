The Hits (and Misses) of the ‘Asteroid City’ Red Carpet

Margot Robbie: 4

Margot Robbie Nina Westervelt/Variety

Margot Robbie excels in this Schiaparelli, while staying in her comfort zone. The baby-doll length is very sweet while the heart bustier adds an edge and an element of newness.

Scarlett Johansson: 3

Nina Westervelt/Variety

This feels more beachside wedding than red carpet. The hairstyle complements the coastal summer look.

Jeff Goldblum: 4

Nina Westervelt/Variety

What’s not to love about him? Goldblum has developed a second career as a fashion model-slash-influencer daddy; on someone else this would look ridiculous but on him, it looks right at home.

Maya Hawke: 2

Nina Westervelt/Variety

This is another example of something working really well on the runway but falling on its face on the red carpet. She looks like an extra from an Esther Williams movie. Losing the swim cap would help, but we think they’re a package deal. Good luck at the next diving contest.

Adrien Brody: 3

Nina Westervelt/Variety

The suit itself is not exciting, but the boots are giving it a bit of rock ‘n’ roll edge. It would be better if the pants were a bit wider; the tapered pant is bunching at the ankle, breaking the otherwise clean look.

Bryan Cranston: 1

Nina Westervelt/Variety

He gets bonus points for trying, but there are so many reasons why this is wrong. The jacket is ill-fitting; the layered T-shirt not only washes him out but it’s too flesh-like. And the matching-color shoe looks like a baby onesie. But in brighter news, we love the Western mustache.