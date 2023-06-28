Ato Blankson-Wood Dives Into ‘Hamlet’

The days for Ato Blankson-Wood begin in the way you’d imagine a Shakespeare actor might prepare: he journals and meditates, he goes to the gym, he makes a proper breakfast. Once he’s done something for “my mind, something for my spirit and something for my body,” as he says, then it’s time to run through the entirety of the text-heavy show he’ll put on that night onstage at the Delacorte Theater, in this summer’s Shakespeare in the Park production of “Hamlet.”

He’s still working on his wind-down routine each night, but one nonnegotiable is cartoons.

“Anything that is light is really important for me to touch after the show,” he says.

Blankson-Wood, a Tony nominee for his role in “Slave Play,” has taken on the titular role in this summer’s Public Theater production, which officially opens Wednesday. Directed by Tony award-winning Kenny Leon, the production is the final to take place on the legendary Delacorte stage before it undergoes a renovation.

The Maryland native first read “Hamlet” in high school, as many do, and, also like many, didn’t quite grasp the material at the time.

“I just understood that it was an important text,” he says, adding that he’s revisited it and seen it performed many times over the years before it landed on his desk. “Playing this role came exactly at the right moment. Having been through this pandemic moment, having been through these last three years, and really thinking about our existence and what makes us human and how we connect or don’t connect. All of this time we’ve had to really reflect, I think makes this the perfect time for me to step into this role.”

Blankson-Wood has had a long relationship with the Public Theater, tracing all the way back to his very first job and how he got his equity card. The Public’s “Hamlet” immediately intrigued him.

“Hamlet is grappling with our most centrally human issues. Why do we live? What is it for? Is it worth it? What happens when we die?” Blankson-Wood says. “And I think for that reason, I’m really interested in this character and feel really connected to this character. I live in a space of observation. I like to watch people. It’s part of the reason why I became an actor. I love observing humanity and Hamlet is such an observer.”

Since taking on the role, Blankson-Wood finds himself staring out onto the park his Brooklyn apartment overlooks, observing.

“People are so fascinating. Our motivations are so fascinating. I’ve just become more fascinated with humanities since I’ve been doing this play,” he says.

When the show’s run ends with the summer, Blankson-Wood’s next move remains unknown: the writers’ strike, and potential upcoming other strikes, throw several projects into imbalance. With that in mind, he’s giving Hamlet his all.

“I’m just going to get on that stage and try to shine as brightly as I can,” he says, “and see what that brings.”