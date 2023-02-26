×
Aubrey Plaza Goes ‘Sexy, Current, and Modern’ In Michael Kors for the SAGs

Michael Kors and Plaza's stylist break down her custom gown for the SAG Awards.

Aubrey Plaza in Michael Kors
Aubrey Plaza in Michael Kors Gilbert Flores/Variety

The cast of the second season of “The White Lotus” have been everywhere since the show became one of the biggest things on television this past fall and after several of them made appearances at fashion weeks this year, the cast reunited in Los Angeles Sunday night for the Screen Actors Guild Awards 2023, where they were up for Best Ensemble in a Drama Series.

To mark the occasion, Aubrey Plaza chose a custom Michael Kors Collection dress, together with her stylist Jessica Paster.

“I have been working with Aubrey Plaza for almost 17 years, so when she got nominated, I wanted something sexy, current, and modern,” Paster says. “I have worked with Michael for many years, and he came up with something perfect for us. Anytime I explain to Michael what I want in a look he gets it exactly right, every time.”

The look was a bronze stretch crepe bare midriff front-slit column gown with hand-embroidered sequins. 

Aubrey Plaza Wears Michael Kors for the SAG Awards 2023
Michael Kors’ sketch of Aubrey Plaza’s look for the SAG Awards 2023. Courtesy of Michael Kors

“Aubrey is such a versatile talent, which makes all of her characters so engaging to watch,” says Michael Kors. “And when it comes to the red carpet, Aubrey understands what works for her and is always willing to be daring in her choices, yet sleek and sophisticated at all times. I wanted something that was memorable and glamorous and would definitely turn heads — a look that was both audacious and timeless.”

The season two cast has already been honored several times this awards season, with Jennifer Coolidge winning Best Supporting Actress, Series, Miniseries or Television Film at the Golden Globes and the show taking home the prize for Best Limited or Anthology Series or Television Film. 

Aubrey Plaza in Michael Kors
Aubrey Plaza in Michael Kors Gilbert Flores/Variety
WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

