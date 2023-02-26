Aubrey Plaza Goes ‘Sexy, Current, and Modern’ In Michael Kors for the SAGs

The cast of the second season of “The White Lotus” have been everywhere since the show became one of the biggest things on television this past fall and after several of them made appearances at fashion weeks this year, the cast reunited in Los Angeles Sunday night for the Screen Actors Guild Awards 2023, where they were up for Best Ensemble in a Drama Series.

To mark the occasion, Aubrey Plaza chose a custom Michael Kors Collection dress, together with her stylist Jessica Paster.

“I have been working with Aubrey Plaza for almost 17 years, so when she got nominated, I wanted something sexy, current, and modern,” Paster says. “I have worked with Michael for many years, and he came up with something perfect for us. Anytime I explain to Michael what I want in a look he gets it exactly right, every time.”

The look was a bronze stretch crepe bare midriff front-slit column gown with hand-embroidered sequins.

Michael Kors ’ sketch of Aubrey Plaza’s look for the SAG Awards 2023. Courtesy of Michael Kors

“Aubrey is such a versatile talent, which makes all of her characters so engaging to watch,” says Michael Kors. “And when it comes to the red carpet, Aubrey understands what works for her and is always willing to be daring in her choices, yet sleek and sophisticated at all times. I wanted something that was memorable and glamorous and would definitely turn heads — a look that was both audacious and timeless.”

The season two cast has already been honored several times this awards season, with Jennifer Coolidge winning Best Supporting Actress, Series, Miniseries or Television Film at the Golden Globes and the show taking home the prize for Best Limited or Anthology Series or Television Film.