×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday’s Digital Daily: September 8, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Eye

Pantone Unveils Fashion Color Trend Report for NYFW Spring 2022

Fashion

Christian Dior Brooklyn Museum Exhibition Touts New York Influence

Fashion

Christian Siriano Spring RTW 2022

Beanie Feldstein on Monica Lewinsky Role and ‘Funny Girl’

The morning after "American Crime Story: Impeachment" aired, Beanie Feldstein, who portrays Monica Lewinsky on the show, was at the Kate Spade New York presentation to chat.

Beanie Feldstein
Beanie Feldstein at Kate Spade New York's New York Fashion Week presentation. Neil Rasmus/BFA.com

Beanie Feldstien is having a major moment — and what’s a major moment without a stop at fashion week? The night after her much-buzzed-about leading turn as Monica Lewinsky in “American Crime Story: Impeachment,” the breakout actress was up bright and early at the Kate Spade New York presentation in the Meatpacking District. It was Feldstein’s first time being back in New York since the pandemic began, and she couldn’t have picked a more fitting event to hit: the brand’s presentation was “I Love New York” themed complete with apple trees, mini bagels and lox and corner-coffee-stand pop-ups.

Feldstein described the show’s premiere as “surreal,” saying she stayed up late to watch it the night before and hasn’t had much of a chance to process the attention it’s garnered online.

Related Galleries

“It hasn’t sunk in yet,” she said. “Also because it’s in 10 parts, people are going to be experiencing the story through November, which is very new for me because I come from theater and film which is a two- to three-hour experience. So this is a brand new world, but I think it’s a really powerful medium to tell such a vastly complicated story. I’m really excited for everyone to see it. I hope that people engage with it and I hope it starts a very needed conversation.”

By the time she finally got to meet Lewinsky, she had done so much research that little surprised her — but she knows that won’t be the case for a lot of people.

“I think that for those who didn’t question what they were being fed at the time, a lot will be brand new and will feel very uncomfortable and visceral to watch,” Feldstein said. “There are also people who are way younger than me who have seen Monica’s TED talk and are so excited to see her story for kind of the first time. And that always brings me such a fuzzy, filled-up feeling. There was a 17-year-old at one of our screenings who was so excited to meet Monica — she was her hero. And that was very emotional for us because obviously that was not happening for her at the time.”

Feldstein is hoping to take in a Broadway show, potentially “Hadestown,” while she is in New York, and said Broadway’s return is one of the things she’s most excited about at the moment.

“I can’t wait to go and be in a theater,” she said. “And fashion week! We’re seeing artistry and creativity and pushing yourself to get dressed in the morning and all that good stuff.”

For her latest press tour for “Impeachment,” she and stylist Erin Walsh went for Feldstein’s signature bold style but matured a bit for the role, which is one of the first time audiences will see the actress as an adult and not a high schooler.

“We always like to have fun. We always love to make sure that we play with color and pattern,” she said of working with Walsh. “But for this show obviously, I’m not sitting next to a locker for the first time. It’s a shift for me as far as the maturity of the piece and the nature of the show, so we wanted to incorporate color and fun as we always do, but also make it a little more mature, for those that think of me in high school. I’m an adult, I’m 28 years old, and this is a really dramatic poignant story so we wanted to make sure we leveled with that.”

Given “Impeachment” only stopped shooting around 10 days ago, Feldstein plans to take a bit of a break post press tour and fashion week. But not for too long: her next big role, “Funny Girl” on Broadway, starts rehearsals soon. “It’s surreal and so exciting,” Feldstein says. “I’m so excited to go back to theater as an audience member so it’s sort of next-level to be on and I’m so honored to be bringing ‘Funny Girl’ back to Broadway after all these years. It’s literally my dream coming true.”

Beanie Feldstein on Monica Lewinsky, 'Funny

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Beanie Feldstein on Monica Lewinsky, 'Funny

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Beanie Feldstein on Monica Lewinsky, 'Funny

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Beanie Feldstein on Monica Lewinsky, 'Funny

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Beanie Feldstein on Monica Lewinsky, 'Funny

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Beanie Feldstein on Monica Lewinsky, 'Funny

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Beanie Feldstein on Monica Lewinsky, 'Funny

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Beanie Feldstein on Monica Lewinsky, 'Funny

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Beanie Feldstein on Monica Lewinsky, 'Funny

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Beanie Feldstein on Monica Lewinsky, 'Funny

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Beanie Feldstein on Monica Lewinsky, 'Funny

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Beanie Feldstein on Monica Lewinsky, 'Funny

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Beanie Feldstein on Monica Lewinsky, 'Funny

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Beanie Feldstein on Monica Lewinsky, 'Funny

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Beanie Feldstein on Monica Lewinsky, 'Funny

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Beanie Feldstein on Monica Lewinsky, 'Funny

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Beanie Feldstein on Monica Lewinsky, 'Funny

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Beanie Feldstein on Monica Lewinsky, 'Funny

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Beanie Feldstein on Monica Lewinsky, 'Funny

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Beanie Feldstein on Monica Lewinsky, 'Funny

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Beanie Feldstein on Monica Lewinsky, 'Funny

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Beanie Feldstein on Monica Lewinsky, 'Funny

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Beanie Feldstein on Monica Lewinsky, 'Funny

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Beanie Feldstein on Monica Lewinsky, 'Funny

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Beanie Feldstein on Monica Lewinsky, 'Funny

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Beanie Feldstein on Monica Lewinsky, 'Funny

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Beanie Feldstein on Monica Lewinsky, 'Funny

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Beanie Feldstein on Monica Lewinsky, 'Funny

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Beanie Feldstein on Monica Lewinsky, 'Funny

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Beanie Feldstein on Monica Lewinsky, 'Funny

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Beanie Feldstein on Monica Lewinsky, 'Funny

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Beanie Feldstein on Monica Lewinsky, 'Funny

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Beanie Feldstein on Monica Lewinsky, 'Funny

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Beanie Feldstein on Monica Lewinsky, 'Funny

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Beanie Feldstein on Monica Lewinsky, 'Funny

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Beanie Feldstein on Monica Lewinsky, 'Funny

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Beanie Feldstein on Monica Lewinsky, 'Funny

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 WWD Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad