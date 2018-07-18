DOUBLE TAKE: After exchanging vows in Long Island on July 7, Bee Shaffer and Francesco Carrozzini had a second wedding ceremony in Portofino, in Italy’s Liguria region.

As reported by Italian weekly magazine “Chi,” Anna Wintour’s daughter, who works in Broadway theater production, and the son of the late Italian Vogue editor in chief Franca Sozzani tied the knot once again in an intimate ceremony at the town’s San Giorgio church. Guests in attendance included Carrozzini’s aunt Carla Sozzani and long-time friend Lapo Elkann.

For the occasion, Shaffer wore an ivory white, embroidered lace gown and matching veil, styled with mid-heeled gold sandals, while Carrozzini opted for a blue double-breasted suit, paired with dark tie and brown suede loafers.

After the ceremony, the groom changed into a more casual look, sporting jeans, t-shirt and white sneakers, to pay a visit to the cemetery where his mother was buried in 2016. Sozzani had a holiday house in Portofino.

The Italian wedding follows the one held at Wintour’s house in Long Island on July 7. According to media reports, the American ceremony drew 150 guests — including Donatella Versace and actor Colin Firth – that were asked not to use mobile phones and leak images on social media.

As reported earlier this month, numerous industry sources have insisted in recent weeks that Wintour is set to leave her 30-year post as editor in chief of American Vogue after the release of the important September issue, which usually happens around mid-August. In particular, Vogue’s September issue, vital to its yearly revenue, was set to close the weekend following Shaffer’s American wedding.

Could the social media ban at the ceremony have been a move to maximize the surprise of having the official images included in what would be Vogue’s last issue under Wintour’s tenure?

In the meantime, Shaffer didn’t wait to update her own personal Instagram account, changing its profile name into @beecarrozzini.