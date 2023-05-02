Behind the Scenes With Marion Cotillard at the Met Gala 2023

For the 2023 Met Gala, paying tribute to the work of Karl Lagerfeld, Chanel spokesperson Marion Cotillard wore what she calls “a piece of art with Chanel codes.”

“The bows on the shoulders and obviously the mastering of the atelier’s craftmanship, [that’s what] make this dress so special,” the actress explains of the look. It was also a personal moment for her: “[It’s] iconic to me, too: I wore this dress when I won the BAFTA for ‘La Vie en Rose’ in 2008 and it is until today one of my favorite dresses ever,” Cotillard says.

The look was a short dress in white organza embroidered with silver sequins and pieces of organza painted with metallic paint and embellished with large organza panels with flounces on both sides of the shoulders. It was look 59, from the couture fall 2007-08 collection.

Cotillard met Lagerfeld when she was a young actress.

“He wanted to take a picture of me so I went to his famous studio in Paris Rue de Lille. I felt very lucky that he got interested in me back then. That he believed in me when I started in this world of cinema,” she says.

Her favorite memory with the late designer?

“At the Chanel show in 2018, it was really the first time I sat with him and had a discussion with him. His presence was so simple and deep,” she says. “He was very curious to get to know the person he had in front of him. We talked about movies and art. When he was looking at you, he was really looking at you, he was fully present.”