Ingrid Andress may not have won the New Artist of the Year awards at the Country Music Association Awards Wednesday night, but she won the hearts of the audience with her emotional performance.

Andress, who wore a sparkly custom two-piece pantsuit by John Allen and Stuart Weitzman shoes, got nearly all the way through her hit song, “More Hearts Than Mine,” but broke into tears in the next to last line. Her raw emotion connected with viewers and led to lots of love on social media.

Ditto for her fashion sense.

In addition to the John Allen outfit, the singer/songwriter also stood out in a black Tom Ford pantsuit that had one covered arm and one bare arm.

Here, Andress takes WWD behind-the-scenes of her prep for country music’s biggest night.