×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: May 27, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Eye

From WWD Weekend: Joe Alwyn’s Laid-Back Stardom

Fashion

Gucci Town Arrives on Roblox

Fashion

Wedding Stylists Are Helping Couples Create Cohesive Fashion Stories

‘She’s the Queen of Cannes:’ Law Roach on Bella Hadid’s Vintage-Filled Cannes Looks

Law Roach explains the behind the scenes of the Eighties Versace and Chanel Bella Hadid wore at Cannes.

Cannes is of course filled with actors dressed to the nines promoting their films, but the red carpets are also synonymous with supermodels bringing major glamour to the festival. Bella Hadid was the model not to miss this Cannes, turning up in a series of archival gowns drawn from memorable collections throughout the Eighties and Nineties. First she wowed in a black strapless gown designed by Gianni Versace for his spring-summer 1987 collection, setting the internet ablaze. She followed that up with a Donatella Versace fall 2001 gown, a Karl Lagerfeld for Chanel 1986 one and a white longsleeved Tom Ford for Gucci gown.

Behind each moment was Law Roach, who first dressed Hadid a few months ago for the Prince’s Trust gala before they set off to Cannes.

“Our love for archive and vintage brought us together, and we thought it would be cool to focus on that [at Cannes],” Roach said over the phone from the airport, fresh off a flight. “It’s such a trend right now and I love seeing it because I just think that clothes should have more than one life. I don’t think they should sit in a closet somewhere. There are so many beautiful, spectacular things that were created years and years ago and I just think that they deserve a new life.

Related Galleries

“We talked about that and I think she wanted to feel different from last year,” he continued. “I think she solidified herself as the queen of Cannes last season in the Schiaparelli and the Gaultier and I think she wanted to be a little bit more subtle this time around. The clothes speak for themselves, right?”

The Gianni Versace gown was Roach’s favorite of the mix, and it came courtesy of Donatella Versace opening the Versace archives to him. She sent 10 to 15 options for him complete with all the dress’ information and history, and six dresses were then selected to travel to Cannes, along with an alterations team.

“Being able to touch those clothes is really spectacular,” Roach said.

Of the Gianni gown, he said everyone got emotional when Hadid first tried it on.

“It was Gianni’s Versace. Bella and I were a little [emotional]- she’s such a student of fashion and she has so much respect for it, and she just wanted to make Gianni proud,” Roach said. “The team, people were really emotional about that look. That’s what fashion is: it has the power to evoke emotions from us and take us somewhere else.”

The Lagerfeld dress, complete with puffy sleeves and mega volume in the skirt, was a big turn in another direction.

“It’s early Karl. It’s fall ‘86. You don’t really get to touch those type of clothes that often,” Roach says. “The ‘80s were about opulence and success, and those sleeves just read that. You can tell that Karl designed that collection with Coco in mind.”

Overall, their objective was to make Hadid into a true screen siren through fashion.

“It was more of an emotion. She wanted to feel like a movie star from another era, and it was about that story of who that girl was that night.”

Bella Hadid at Cannes: The Story

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Bella Hadid at Cannes: The Story

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Bella Hadid at Cannes: The Story

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Bella Hadid at Cannes: The Story

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Bella Hadid at Cannes: The Story

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Bella Hadid at Cannes: The Story

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Bella Hadid at Cannes: The Story

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Bella Hadid at Cannes: The Story

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Bella Hadid at Cannes: The Story

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Bella Hadid at Cannes: The Story

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Bella Hadid at Cannes: The Story

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Bella Hadid at Cannes: The Story

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Bella Hadid at Cannes: The Story

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Bella Hadid at Cannes: The Story

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Bella Hadid at Cannes: The Story

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Bella Hadid at Cannes: The Story

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Bella Hadid at Cannes: The Story

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Bella Hadid at Cannes: The Story

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Bella Hadid at Cannes: The Story

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Bella Hadid at Cannes: The Story

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Bella Hadid at Cannes: The Story

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Bella Hadid at Cannes: The Story

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Bella Hadid at Cannes: The Story

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Bella Hadid at Cannes: The Story

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Bella Hadid at Cannes: The Story

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Bella Hadid at Cannes: The Story

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Bella Hadid at Cannes: The Story

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Bella Hadid at Cannes: The Story

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Bella Hadid at Cannes: The Story

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Bella Hadid at Cannes: The Story

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Bella Hadid at Cannes: The Story

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Bella Hadid at Cannes: The Story

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Bella Hadid at Cannes: The Story

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Bella Hadid at Cannes: The Story

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Bella Hadid at Cannes: The Story

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Bella Hadid at Cannes: The Story

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Bella Hadid at Cannes: The Story

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

Bella Hadid at Cannes: The Story

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Bella Hadid at Cannes: The Story

Video: 'Hustlers' Costume Designer Mitchell Travers Gives An Inside Look at the 'Sportswear' From the Film

JS Roques and Alice BarbierStreet Style,

Video: Top Street Style Stars Reveal How They Create Fashion Week Looks

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid on

Video: The NYFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Michael Halpern, Dilara Findikoglu, Richard Quinn

Video: Inside 3 Young Designers' LFW Spring 2020 Collections

Bella Hadid at Cannes: The Story

Video: NYFW Spring 2020 Trends and Highlights So Far

Bella Hadid at Cannes: The Story

Video: Tommy Hilfiger and Zendaya Preview Round 2 of Their Fashion Collab

Christopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Spring 2020: Getting Dressed With Christopher John Rogers

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad