The final stop in this year’s completely reimagined awards season, the 2021 Academy Awards was a showcase for many mega red carpet moments.

The season’s biggest trend — bright colors — continued with red (Amanda Seyfried), yellow (Zendaya) and gold (Carey Mulligan).

Craftsmanship was also at the forefront: the Louis Vuitton gown worn by Regina King took over 160 hours to make. And Viola Davis‘ Alexander McQueen laser-cut bodice with long skirt was elegant yet edgy.

Queen Zendaya rarely misses on the red carpet, and she showed up as liquid sunshine in yellow Valentino Couture. Her accompanying Bulgari jewelry and long flowing hair make this look glam and effortless. Laura Dern‘s Oscar de la Renta runway gown brought drama with its feathered skirt, while the long sleeved black velvet top balanced things out perfectly.

LaKeith Stanfield in Saint Laurent was the look that stole the night. A black fitted 1970s jumpsuit, inspired by a look from the Saint Laurent women’s collection, worn over an open collared white button down? Yes, please. This is a totally new take on black and white eveningwear and we’re a little bit obsessed.

And who could forget the amazing Chloé Zhao, accepting her Oscar in knit Hermes and white sneakers? A fashion look to remember.

Here, the most noteworthy looks of the night.

