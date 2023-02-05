Best Dressed at the 2023 Grammy Awards

The Grammy Awards made their return Sunday, giving us the most spirited and out there of the awards season programming. While actors promoting their movies can tend to go Old Hollywood glam, the Grammys are historically rich with wild personal fashion moments. To that end, music’s biggest acts walked the carpet at this evening’s ceremony in their fashionable finest, and here we break down the best of the best.
The 2023 Grammy Award nominees include:
Record Of The Year
“Don’t Shut Me Down” by ABBA
“Easy On Me” by Adele
“BREAK MY SOUL” by Beyoncé
“Good Morning Gorgeous” by Mary J. Blige
“You And Me On The Rock” by Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius
“Woman” by Doja Cat
“Bad Habit” by Steve Lacy
“The Heart Part 5” by Kendrick Lamar
“About Damn Time” by Lizzo
“As It Was” by Harry Styles
Album Of The Year
Voyage by ABBA
30 by Adele
Un Verano Sin Ti by Bad Bunny
RENAISSANCE by Beyoncé
Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) by Mary J. Blige
In These Silent Days by Brandi Carlile
Music Of The Spheres by Coldplay
Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers by Kendrick Lamar
Special by Lizzo
Harry’s House by Harry Styles
Song Of The Year
“abcdefu” — Sara Davis, GAYLE & Dave Pittenger, songwriters (GAYLE)
“About Damn Time” — Lizzo
“All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)” — Taylor Swift
“As It Was” — Harry Styles
“Bad Habit” — Steve Lacy
“BREAK MY SOUL” — Beyoncé
“Easy On Me” — Adele
“GOD DID” — DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy
“The Heart Part 5” — Kendrick Lamar
“Just Like That” — Bonnie Raitt
Best New Artist
Anitta
Omar Apollo
DOMi & JD Beck
Muni Long
Samara Joy
Latto
Måneskin
Tobe Nwigwe
Molly Tuttle
Wet Leg