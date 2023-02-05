×
Friday's Digital Daily: February 3, 2023

'That Radical, Rebellious Spirit Set Him Apart'

All the Looks From the 2023 Grammy Awards Red Carpet

Prabal Gurung Creates Goddess Gown for Kelsea Ballerini

Best Dressed at the 2023 Grammy Awards

The best dressed celebrities from music's big night.

Leigh Nordstrom, Alex Badia
Doja Cat arrives at the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Crypto.com Arena on February 5, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Shania Twain
Omar Apollo
Lourdes Leon
Steve Lacy
The Grammy Awards made their return Sunday, giving us the most spirited and out there of the awards season programming. While actors promoting their movies can tend to go Old Hollywood glam, the Grammys are historically rich with wild personal fashion moments. To that end, music’s biggest acts walked the carpet at this evening’s ceremony in their fashionable finest, and here we break down the best of the best.

The 2023 Grammy Award nominees include: 

Record Of The Year

“Don’t Shut Me Down” by ABBA

“Easy On Me” by Adele

“BREAK MY SOUL” by Beyoncé

“Good Morning Gorgeous” by Mary J. Blige

“You And Me On The Rock” by Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius

“Woman” by Doja Cat

“Bad Habit” by Steve Lacy

“The Heart Part 5” by Kendrick Lamar

“About Damn Time” by Lizzo

“As It Was” by Harry Styles

Album Of The Year

Voyage by ABBA

30 by Adele

Un Verano Sin Ti by Bad Bunny

RENAISSANCE by Beyoncé

Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) by Mary J. Blige

In These Silent Days by Brandi Carlile

Music Of The Spheres by Coldplay

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers by Kendrick Lamar

Special by Lizzo

Harry’s House by Harry Styles

Song Of The Year

“abcdefu” —  Sara Davis, GAYLE & Dave Pittenger, songwriters (GAYLE)

“About Damn Time” — Lizzo

“All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)” — Taylor Swift

“As It Was” — Harry Styles

“Bad Habit” — Steve Lacy

“BREAK MY SOUL” — Beyoncé

“Easy On Me” — Adele

“GOD DID” — DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy

“The Heart Part 5” — Kendrick Lamar

“Just Like That” — Bonnie Raitt

Best New Artist

Anitta

Omar Apollo

DOMi & JD Beck

Muni Long

Samara Joy

Latto

Måneskin

Tobe Nwigwe

Molly Tuttle

Wet Leg

