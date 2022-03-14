The Best Dressed Celebrities at the 2022 BAFTA Awards

While the Critics Choice Awards drew a starry turnout in Los Angeles, the BAFTAs had their own share of glitz and glam Sunday over in London (some celebs pulled double duty and appeared virtually at one and in person at the other).

Lady Gaga stunned in a deep emerald green velvet Ralph Lauren gown, which was custom done for her and took over 150 hours to make, using 50 meters of velvet and silk taffeta, the brand revealed.

Emma Watson wore a custom Oscar de la Renta gown with a pretty white tulle skirt that was uber feminine and fit her well.

Another favorite was Millie Bobby Brown, who wore custom Louis Vuitton complete with jewels from the brand’s high jewelry collection, in a gothy youthful black gown.

Caitriona Balfe looked incredibly high fashion in her custom Armani Prive, which was done in black velvet (sensing a trend?). The high neck and dramatic cleavage were super chic and elegant.

We also adored Emilia Jones in gold shiny Atelier Versace, which was perfectly accompanied by face-framing side bangs and an updo.

Sienna Miller brought Gucci’s black high gloves to the red carpet and it proved the perfect accessory for her cream gown.

