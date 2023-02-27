Best Dressed at the 2023 SAG Awards

The Screen Actors Guild Awards returned Sunday evening, and along with the major award show came major fashion moments. So who was best of them all?

Jeremy Allen White and Andrew Garfield both opted for sleek, double-breasted suits, from Louis Vuitton and Valentino, respectively. Zendaya was finally back on the red carpet this weekend, making her first appearance of 2023 at the NAACP Image Awards on Saturday. On Sunday at the SAGs, she wowed in a petal-pink Valentino gown with floral detailing. Jennifer Coolidge, who won the award for best actress in a drama series for her work in “The White Lotus,” was chic in a Saint Laurent black long-sleeved number.

SAG 2023 Winners:

Film

Outstanding Cast

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Actor in a Leading Role

Brendan Fraser, “The Whale”

Actress in a Leading Role

Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Actor in a Supporting Role

Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Actress in a Supporting Role

Jamie Lee Curtis, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Stunt Ensemble in a Movie

“Top Gun: Maverick”

Television

Ensemble in a Comedy Series

“Abbott Elementary”

Ensemble in a Drama Series

“The White Lotus”

Actor in a Comedy Series

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

Actress in a Comedy Series

Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”

Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series

Sam Elliott, “1883”

Actress in a TV Movie or Limited Series

Jessica Chastain, “George & Tammy”

Stunt Ensemble in a TV Series

“Stranger Things”

SAG Life Achievement Award

Sally Field