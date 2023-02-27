×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday’s Digital Daily: January 27, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Eye

All The Looks from the SAG Awards Red Carpet 2023

Business

EXCLUSIVE: What to Expect at Decentraland’s Metaverse Fashion Week 2023

Eye

Stars Show Out at W Magazine’s Best Performances Party

Best Dressed at the 2023 SAG Awards

See who made the list.

By
Leigh Nordstrom, Alex Badia
Plus Icon
Michelle Yeoh at the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Zendaya in Valentino
Jennifer Coolidge in Saint Laurent
Jessie Buckley in Dior Haute Couture
Andrew Garfield in Valentino
View ALL 11 Photos

The Screen Actors Guild Awards returned Sunday evening, and along with the major award show came major fashion moments. So who was best of them all? 

Jeremy Allen White and Andrew Garfield both opted for sleek, double-breasted suits, from Louis Vuitton and Valentino, respectively. Zendaya was finally back on the red carpet this weekend, making her first appearance of 2023 at the NAACP Image Awards on Saturday. On Sunday at the SAGs, she wowed in a petal-pink Valentino gown with floral detailing. Jennifer Coolidge, who won the award for best actress in a drama series for her work in “The White Lotus,” was chic in a Saint Laurent black long-sleeved number.

Related Galleries

For the rest of WWD’s 2023 best dressed, see the gallery above.

SAG 2023 Winners:

Film

Outstanding Cast

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Actor in a Leading Role

Brendan Fraser, “The Whale”

Actress in a Leading Role

Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Actor in a Supporting Role

Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Actress in a Supporting Role

Jamie Lee Curtis, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Stunt Ensemble in a Movie

“Top Gun: Maverick”

Television

Ensemble in a Comedy Series

“Abbott Elementary”

Ensemble in a Drama Series

“The White Lotus”

Actor in a Comedy Series

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

Actress in a Comedy Series

Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”

Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series

Sam Elliott, “1883”

Actress in a TV Movie or Limited Series

Jessica Chastain, “George & Tammy”

Stunt Ensemble in a TV Series

“Stranger Things”

SAG Life Achievement Award

Sally Field

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Best Dressed Celebrities at the 2023 SAG Awards

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Best Dressed Celebrities at the 2023 SAG Awards

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Best Dressed Celebrities at the 2023 SAG Awards

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Best Dressed Celebrities at the 2023 SAG Awards

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Best Dressed Celebrities at the 2023 SAG Awards

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Best Dressed Celebrities at the 2023 SAG Awards

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Best Dressed Celebrities at the 2023 SAG Awards

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Best Dressed Celebrities at the 2023 SAG Awards

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Best Dressed Celebrities at the 2023 SAG Awards

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Best Dressed Celebrities at the 2023 SAG Awards

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Best Dressed Celebrities at the 2023 SAG Awards

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Best Dressed Celebrities at the 2023 SAG Awards

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Best Dressed Celebrities at the 2023 SAG Awards

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Best Dressed Celebrities at the 2023 SAG Awards

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Best Dressed Celebrities at the 2023 SAG Awards

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Best Dressed Celebrities at the 2023 SAG Awards

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Best Dressed Celebrities at the 2023 SAG Awards

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Best Dressed Celebrities at the 2023 SAG Awards

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Best Dressed Celebrities at the 2023 SAG Awards

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Best Dressed Celebrities at the 2023 SAG Awards

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Best Dressed Celebrities at the 2023 SAG Awards

Hot Summer Bags

Best Dressed Celebrities at the 2023 SAG Awards

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Best Dressed Celebrities at the 2023 SAG Awards

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Best Dressed Celebrities at the 2023 SAG Awards

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Best Dressed Celebrities at the 2023 SAG Awards

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Best Dressed Celebrities at the 2023 SAG Awards

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Best Dressed Celebrities at the 2023 SAG Awards

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Best Dressed Celebrities at the 2023 SAG Awards

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Best Dressed Celebrities at the 2023 SAG Awards

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Best Dressed Celebrities at the 2023 SAG Awards

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Best Dressed Celebrities at the 2023 SAG Awards

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Best Dressed Celebrities at the 2023 SAG Awards

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Best Dressed Celebrities at the 2023 SAG Awards

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Best Dressed Celebrities at the 2023 SAG Awards

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Best Dressed Celebrities at the 2023 SAG Awards

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Best Dressed Celebrities at the 2023 SAG Awards

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Best Dressed Celebrities at the 2023 SAG Awards

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Best Dressed Celebrities at the 2023 SAG Awards

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Best Dressed Celebrities at the 2023 SAG Awards

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Best Dressed Celebrities at the 2023 SAG Awards

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Best Dressed Celebrities at the 2023 SAG Awards

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Best Dressed Celebrities at the 2023 SAG Awards

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad