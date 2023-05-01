Best Dressed at the Met Gala 2023

Fashion’s biggest night is back! The 2023 Met Gala — or the The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute Gala — returned to the legendary museum on Monday evening, and with it came some of the biggest celebrities in the world wearing their Karl Lagerfeld-inspired finest.

The 2023 exhibit, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” which runs from Friday through July 16 at the museum, called for attendees to wear creations honoring the late designer, who was best known for designing for Chanel as well as Fendi, Chloé and his own eponymous line.

As usual, the Met Gala is when the biggest stars show off their fashion prowess. Some of the night’s biggest names were guests of Chanel — no surprise, given Lagerfeld’s multidecade career there. “Barbie” star Margot Robbie, no stranger to a Chanel design, wore the brand, as did Nicole Kidman, Penélope Cruz, Naomi Campbell, Kristen Stewart and Gisele Bündchen. Fendi, where Lagerfeld designed for more than 50 years, dressed couple Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse, “Wednesday” stars Christina Ricci and Gwendoline Christie, Kate Moss and her daughter Lila Moss and more. Kim Petras donned Marc Jacobs, Alexandra Daddario wore Dior as the house’s new ambassador, Ashley Graham rocked Harris Reed and Kerry Washington appeared in Michael Kors.

On the menswear front, Kendrick Lamar opted for a Chanel look, while Hugh Jackman wore Zegna and Pusha T went with Thom Browne.

So who was the best dressed of them all? Our top picks are in the gallery above.