Best Dressed Guests at Wimbledon 2023

LONDON — Green, white and purple — the colors of the Wimbledon Championships are all over London.

As the tennis tournament proceeds to its final stages, some things have changed, such as the strict all-white dress code on court, which is getting an update for the first time in history. In 2023, women players can now wear dark-colored undershorts, a change intended to ease anxiety around periods. These garments, however, still cannot be longer than their skirts or tennis shorts.

But while the on-court fashions may have been tweaked a bit, the styles in the stands — at least on the iconic Centre Court — have remained much the same in London’s summer heat: women in flowing dresses or chic pantsuits, men in blazers or suits, shirts and definitely ties.

Kate Middleton set the standard early on, making her first appearance at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships on Tuesday wearing green and white in a nod to the tournament.

The Princess of Wales opted for a double-breasted mint green Balmain blazer with a white lapel and buttons paired with a white pleated skirt and Gianvito Rossi pumps accessorized with a white leather Mulberry bag and jewelry from Shyla London and Sezane.

Catherine, Princess of Wales and Roger Federer. WireImage

Middleton is a patron of the All England Tennis Club; she wore a purple bow to signal her role.

She took a seat in the royal box on center court next to Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer. The 20 Grand Slam winner wore a taupe suit with a pin-striped shirt and dotted tie while sitting next to the princess.

In the Evian suite at Wimbledon, guests including Emma Raducanu, Jessica Alba and Shanina Shaik joined for the games.

British tennis player Emma Raducanu in the Evian VIP Suite at Wimbledon. Dave Benett

Evian has been the official water sponsor for 15 years and this year it has implemented the first on-court refillable system for players playing on courts 2 to 18 as part of the brand’s sustainability scheme.

Guests attending with the French mineral water brand have also been given a dress code of “summer smart and eco-conscious,” encouraging them to re-wear their favorite outfits, sustainability designers or items made from recycled materials.

“Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” stars Arsema Thomas and Golda Rosheuvel joined the American Express suite wearing a printed jumpsuit and a classically white sleeveless dress, respectively.

Arsema Thomas and Golda Rosheuvel at the American Express suite at Wimbledon. Courtesy of American Express

At the Southern Village on the Wimbledon grounds, Andy Murray and Amex have partnered on “Race to Wimbledon,” an interactive game developed on Fortnite Creative.

Murray stars in three interactive games that take players on a tour of London landmarks, as well as the Wimbledon Village and its grounds. The first player to arrive at the prestigious Centre Court wins.

The two-time Wimbledon champion and American Express ambassador also features in Find Andy, where guests are invited to find him amongst giant pieces of artwork throughout the grounds.

In the Cardmember Lounge, Ralph Lauren has set up its own customization station where guests can personalize their products and accessories from the American brand, which has also created two exclusive designs only available in the lounge.