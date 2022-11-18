×
Korean Rapper-Singer B.I Is Writing His Own Path

The musician has released "Love or Loved," the first part of his latest album as a solo artist.

B.I
B.I Courtesy

“Having gone through a myriad of experiences, it is my mindset today that when you gain something, you lose something else,” says Korean rapper, singer and producer B.I. “I pay much attention to maintaining and deepening the bond I have with my fans because I wouldn’t be where I am today without them.”

B.I on Friday released the first part of his new album “Love or Loved (L.O.L.).” The project has been highly anticipated by his fan base; the 26-year-old creative touts more than 4 million followers on Instagram alone. While he made his solo debut last year with “Waterfall,” his career started more than a decade ago as a member of the popular K-pop group iKon under YG Entertainment. His exposure surged as the group’s leader, producer and songwriter.

B.I’s perspective — and commitment to his music — has undeniably been shaped by the ups and downs of the last few years. He left iKon in 2019 amid allegations of buying and using marijuana. Under Korea’s strict drug laws, he was sentenced to four years of probation and community service. 

While his career was temporarily sidelined, B.I has since worked to prove his talent as a solo artist while developing his independent label 131. Earlier this year, he performed for the Grammys’ Global Spin Series, expanding his reach into new music markets, and collaborated with bag brand Ojeito. Fans are happy to have him back on the scene, watch him flourish, and make their unwavering support known in comments across social media and video platforms. 

He describes his approach as a solo artist as bolder and more experimental than what he was able to create as part of a larger collective. “These stories are personal while at the same time unbounded. I cannot say working as a solo artist doesn’t come with any hardships but I’m trying to rise above them,” he says. 

The songs on “Love or Loved” are upbeat and the album “emphasizes love above all else when it comes to the subject of youth,” he describes. Youth is a common theme across his projects, with his music label 131 described as a music archive with “sentiments of youth.” It’s also an opportunity to support and shape other artists.

“This decision arose from my yearning to embark on an uncharted journey,” he says of starting his own label. “Many like-minded individuals are gathered here at 131 and we are constantly taking on new challenges together,” he adds. “We welcome any artist who knows and showcases their fortés to the world and loves to tackle the unknown.”

As a songwriter, B.I has written for other YG talent including Blackpink (he penned “Whistle” on their 2016 album). This past summer, B.I collaborated with American rapper Soulja Boy on album single “BTBT,” with a tightly choreographed performance video that has been viewed more than 37 million times on YouTube. “[Soulja Boy] is an awesome artist whose talent I’ve admired ever since I was little, and that certainly contributed to the great synergy we had,” says B.I of the linkup. “When it comes to working with other musicians, I strive to make every collaboration a harmonious process where all of the different styles of each artist intermix well together.”

As an artist, B.I wants to be defined by “freedom and passion.” His goals for the year ahead? 

“I hope to become a better, improved individual from the previous year,” he says. “For the remaining time of 2022, I wish for health and safety. This goes for me, my team and my dear fans.”

Album cover for "Love or Loved."
Album cover for “Love or Loved.” Courtesy
