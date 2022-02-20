Lynn Ban Brings Some ‘Bling’ to the Halpern Show in London

BLING RING: Jewelry designer and fierce fashion plate Lynn Ban swept into the Halpern show in London on Saturday afternoon trailed by a film crew. The New Yorker will be among the cast for a new installment of the Netflix hit “Bling Empire,” this time set in the city that doesn’t sleep.

Ban certainly has many fashion-related storylines to bring to the reality show. For starters, she’s designing a resort collection for the Como hotel chain, and is to unveil her first collection on March 9 in Manhattan.

Asked about the style of her first stab at clothing design, Ban barely blinked. “Me!” she declared with a yelp of laughter.

Her 145,000 followers on Instagram know that Ban rocks neon swimsuits, dramatic kimonos and gold evening columns in the Maldives, and skis in couture furs from Saint Laurent, or a glittering Gucci catsuit. Who else strolls around Megève, where she flew in from two hours before the Halpern show, in the latest Rick Owens runway creations?

The jeweler to stars like Rihanna and Beyoncé, Ban is known for her unconventional designs — a black diamond barbed wire ring, a smoking lips lariat or a minaudière shaped like a brick of gold, or a lightning bolt.

She is also a passionate collector of vintage fashions from the ’60s, ’70s, ’80s, and especially the ’90s, her formative style decade. But she has radar for the newest fashion stars, and was an early adopter of designs from Halpern and Tomo Koizumi, for example.

The original “Bling Empire” series debuted in January 2021 and focused on the likes of Beverly Hills philanthropist and couture collector Christine Chiu, Singaporean shipping heir Kane Lim, stylist Guy Tang, and Chanel-obsessed equestrian Jaime Xie, the daughter of a Beijing tech billionaire.

