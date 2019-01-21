Dev Hynes, the singer-songwriter better known as Blood Orange, has been keeping himself busy during the latest round of men’s shows in Paris. First spotted at Louis Vuitton, where he composed and performed the show’s original soundtrack titled “You Know What’s Good,” he was also the guest of honor at 032c’s fashion week party before wrapping things up with a DJ set at GQ’s bash on the closing day of men’s collections.

“I wrote the [Louis Vuitton] music three days [before the show] and I have been rehearsing 24 hours a day since,” said Hynes backstage at the party hosted by Berlin-based magazine and apparel brand 032c on Thursday night in Paris.

“The show was great, I have done stuff before,” he recalled. “I walked the last Louis Vuitton show, Virgil [Abloh] and I are good friends. He is very talented,” he continued.

From his longtime collaboration with Kanye West to his numerous DJing stints, music has always been a central part of Abloh’s creative practice. His second show for Louis Vuitton was all about Michael Jackson, and it featured a live performance by Hynes along with Mikey Freedom, Hart and Jason Arce in the New York-inspired set reminiscent of Jackson’s “Billie Jean” video. Rappers Offset, Gunna, Kid Cudi and Skepta were all sitting front row.

Performing vocals at the Vuitton show was Ian Isiah, Hood by Air’s international brand ambassador, who already worked with Hynes on another fashion show. Last February, for Telfar Clemens’ fall 2018 show, the duo directed an intimate concert at Spring Street Studios featuring a rendition of “Grateful” by Hezekiah Walker adapted by Isiah.

Isiah also joined Hynes at Parisian nightclub Silencio for 032c’s party, where they both performed in front of a packed audience, which included the likes of Kate Moss, Soo Joo Park and Sita Abellan.

“I am used to be running around and working backstage,” Isiah said backstage before the concert. “I like being on the other side, in front of the people.”

After debuting their women’s ready-to-wear collection last year in London, magazine and fashion label 032c picked the famed Parisian nightclub to showcase its “Cosmic Workshop” apparel collection during Paris Fashion Week Men’s. The party marked the announcement of a collaboration with Hynes, set to launch later this year. It will feature several pieces ranging from apparel to accessories and will be much about his latest album “Black Swan.”

A minute before going on stage Hynes turned to Isiah, “Hey, shall we go freestyle now?” he asked. “Yeah, cool. Let’s do it,” and off they went.