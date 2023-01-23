×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: January 23, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Schiaparelli Couture Spring 2023

Fashion

Couture Auctions Promise Bounty for Bargain Hunters

Fashion

Paris Scene: Where to Shop, Eat and Pamper

Bobbi Salvör Menuez Skates Into Their Leading Era at Sundance

The actor stars in Jacqueline Castel's queer-horror film "My Animal."

Bobbi Salvör Menuez
Bobbi Salvör Menuez Lexie Moreland/WWD

Name: Bobbi Salvör Menuez

Notable past credits: 2019 Sundance film “Adam” and Amazon series “I Love Dick.” They also appeared in a Season One episode of “Euphoria.”

Sundance project: “My Animal,” a queer romance-horror film costarring Amandla Stenberg and directed by Jacqueline Castel. The film will be released by Paramount.

Their list of festival films to catch: “I have tickets for ‘Mutt’ and ‘Rotting in the Sun,’” says Menuez, adding that they had also caught a screening of “Earth Mama” since they’d arrived in Park City several days before. “It’s a really fun year because I have a lot of friends who have projects here, so I’ve just been meeting up with different people who are here and hanging out with people on my project.

Related Galleries

“Heather is a real outcast in her town. She’s a butch goalie,” says Menuez of their leading role in “My Animal,” a new entry in the werewolf movie canon. Sparks fly when an “intriguing” newcomer moves to the same small town. “Things that resonated and were exciting for me was the realness of the relationships, and the way in which the story follows this world-expanding moment for this person when they’re falling in love for the first time,” Menuez adds. “And choosing to take risks for the first time and let someone else into their world and into their most vulnerable parts of themselves. Thinking about the transformative healing power of queer love and self-discovery — there’s just so many of those elements woven throughout.”

Menuez, a longtime horror fan, praises the expansiveness of the midnight genre. “So many cinematic rules can get thrown out the window in the genre of horror,” they add. “The allegories and metaphors can be so rich and interesting. The psychology of horror is really evocative and compelling to me.”

The project also brought Menuez onto the skating rink and they walked away from the project with a newfound appreciation for hockey. “I’ve never played hockey before,” says Brooklyn-based Menuez. “I had ice-skated here and there, in the way a kid growing up in New York has once or twice, but not on the level of all the Canadians who were on the ice with me [in the film],” they say. “I actually kept my goalie skates from filming and was using them this winter.”

Menuez has several upcoming projects “coming into focus” this year, including another indie film that they’re particularly excited for.

“But, you know indie filmmaking,” Menuez says. “It’s always kind of run-and-gun, and I never really know what’s gonna happen next.”

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Bobbi Salvör Menuez Talks Sundance Film 'My Animal'

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Bobbi Salvör Menuez Talks Sundance Film 'My Animal'

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Bobbi Salvör Menuez Talks Sundance Film 'My Animal'

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Bobbi Salvör Menuez Talks Sundance Film 'My Animal'

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Bobbi Salvör Menuez Talks Sundance Film 'My Animal'

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Bobbi Salvör Menuez Talks Sundance Film 'My Animal'

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Bobbi Salvör Menuez Talks Sundance Film 'My Animal'

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Bobbi Salvör Menuez Talks Sundance Film 'My Animal'

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Bobbi Salvör Menuez Talks Sundance Film 'My Animal'

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Bobbi Salvör Menuez Talks Sundance Film 'My Animal'

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Bobbi Salvör Menuez Talks Sundance Film 'My Animal'

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Bobbi Salvör Menuez Talks Sundance Film 'My Animal'

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Bobbi Salvör Menuez Talks Sundance Film 'My Animal'

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Bobbi Salvör Menuez Talks Sundance Film 'My Animal'

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Bobbi Salvör Menuez Talks Sundance Film 'My Animal'

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Bobbi Salvör Menuez Talks Sundance Film 'My Animal'

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Bobbi Salvör Menuez Talks Sundance Film 'My Animal'

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Bobbi Salvör Menuez Talks Sundance Film 'My Animal'

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Bobbi Salvör Menuez Talks Sundance Film 'My Animal'

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Bobbi Salvör Menuez Talks Sundance Film 'My Animal'

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Bobbi Salvör Menuez Talks Sundance Film 'My Animal'

Hot Summer Bags

Bobbi Salvör Menuez Talks Sundance Film 'My Animal'

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Bobbi Salvör Menuez Talks Sundance Film 'My Animal'

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Bobbi Salvör Menuez Talks Sundance Film 'My Animal'

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Bobbi Salvör Menuez Talks Sundance Film 'My Animal'

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Bobbi Salvör Menuez Talks Sundance Film 'My Animal'

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Bobbi Salvör Menuez Talks Sundance Film 'My Animal'

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Bobbi Salvör Menuez Talks Sundance Film 'My Animal'

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Bobbi Salvör Menuez Talks Sundance Film 'My Animal'

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Bobbi Salvör Menuez Talks Sundance Film 'My Animal'

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Bobbi Salvör Menuez Talks Sundance Film 'My Animal'

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Bobbi Salvör Menuez Talks Sundance Film 'My Animal'

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Bobbi Salvör Menuez Talks Sundance Film 'My Animal'

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Bobbi Salvör Menuez Talks Sundance Film 'My Animal'

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Bobbi Salvör Menuez Talks Sundance Film 'My Animal'

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Bobbi Salvör Menuez Talks Sundance Film 'My Animal'

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Bobbi Salvör Menuez Talks Sundance Film 'My Animal'

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Bobbi Salvör Menuez Talks Sundance Film 'My Animal'

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Bobbi Salvör Menuez Talks Sundance Film 'My Animal'

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Bobbi Salvör Menuez Talks Sundance Film 'My Animal'

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Bobbi Salvör Menuez Talks Sundance Film 'My Animal'

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Bobbi Salvör Menuez Talks Sundance Film 'My Animal'

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad