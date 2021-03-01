Viola Davis is no stranger to the Golden Globes.

She was up for her seventh nomination this weekend, for her starring role in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.” Over the course of her red carpet appearances, she has proven a fearlessness and a natural ease with having fun with fashion. Below, a look at her past six Globes looks.

66th ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: Viola Davis arrives at the 66th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 11, 2009 -- Photo by: Dave Bjerke/NBCU Photo Bank

Viola Davis arrives at the 66th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 11, 2009  Dave Bjerke/NBCU Photo Bank

2009: Max Azria
In her first appearances as a Globe nominee, Davis opted for a very Hollywood siren gown in this chocolate brown pleated Max Azria gown with cap sleeves. The subtle trail and and soft bob lend a romantic touch.

69th ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: Viola Davis arrives at the 69th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 15, 2012 -- Photo by: Vince Bucci/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Viola Davis arrives at the 69th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 15, 2012  NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

2012: Pucci
The shorter hair combined with the side slit and asymmetrical shoulder of this Pucci dress speaks toward a more adventurous and playful side. The burgundy shade grounds the cut of the dress and is incredibly flattering.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 11: 72nd ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: Actress Viola Davis arrives to the 72nd Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 11, 2015. (Photo by: Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank) *** Local Caption *** Viola Davis

Viola Davis arrives to the 72nd Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 11, 2015.  NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

2015: Donna Karan
For her nomination for “How to Get Away with Murder,” Davis opted for this bright red strapless Donna Karan gown with embellished crystals. While the style is not groundbreaking, the bright shade is very her – she loves a jewel tone.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 10: 73rd ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: Actress Viola Davis arrives to the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2016. (Photo by: Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank) *** Local Caption *** Viola Davis

Viola Davis arrives to the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2016.  NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

2016: Marchesa
The following year she opted for a fantastical, fairy godmother-like navy Marchesa gown with sheer overlay. On someone else, the heavy crystal embellishments could overpower, but Davis holds her own.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: 74th ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Viola Davis, winner of the Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture for 'Fences', posesin the press room at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank) *** Local Caption *** Viola Davis

Viola Davis, winner of the Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture for ‘Fences’, poses in the press room at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017.  NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

2017: Michael Kors
In her brightest shade yet, Davis collected her Golden Globe in a sunny sequined one-shoulder Michael Kors gown. The column silhouette gave her a statuesque feel that was fit for an award winner.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 07: 75th ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: Actor Viola Davis arrives to the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2018. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Viola Davis

Viola Davis arrives to the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2018.  NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

2018: Brandon Maxwell
If she’s going to go for a black simple dress – velvet Brandon Maxwell, in this case – she has the smarts to pair it with mega jewelry and hair. The result is as much retro as it is timeless.

Celebrity Style Golden Globes
load comments
blog comments powered by Disqus