Viola Davis is no stranger to the Golden Globes.

She was up for her seventh nomination this weekend, for her starring role in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.” Over the course of her red carpet appearances, she has proven a fearlessness and a natural ease with having fun with fashion. Below, a look at her past six Globes looks.

2009: Max Azria

In her first appearances as a Globe nominee, Davis opted for a very Hollywood siren gown in this chocolate brown pleated Max Azria gown with cap sleeves. The subtle trail and and soft bob lend a romantic touch.

2012: Pucci

The shorter hair combined with the side slit and asymmetrical shoulder of this Pucci dress speaks toward a more adventurous and playful side. The burgundy shade grounds the cut of the dress and is incredibly flattering.

2015: Donna Karan

For her nomination for “How to Get Away with Murder,” Davis opted for this bright red strapless Donna Karan gown with embellished crystals. While the style is not groundbreaking, the bright shade is very her – she loves a jewel tone.

2016: Marchesa

The following year she opted for a fantastical, fairy godmother-like navy Marchesa gown with sheer overlay. On someone else, the heavy crystal embellishments could overpower, but Davis holds her own.

2017: Michael Kors

In her brightest shade yet, Davis collected her Golden Globe in a sunny sequined one-shoulder Michael Kors gown. The column silhouette gave her a statuesque feel that was fit for an award winner.

2018: Brandon Maxwell

If she’s going to go for a black simple dress – velvet Brandon Maxwell, in this case – she has the smarts to pair it with mega jewelry and hair. The result is as much retro as it is timeless.