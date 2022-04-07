Charithra Chandran on Her Bridgerton ‘Carnival of Joy’

Charithra Chandran auditioned for the second season of “Bridgerton” before the first had even come out, for the role of Miss Edwina Sharma. So she had no sense of what a worldwide phenomenon it would become. It didn’t matter, though: The world of “Bridgerton” is, as she puts it, “such a carnival of joy,” and a major hit at that.

The 25-year-old Brit plays Miss Edwina, one of the Sharma sisters who are at the center of this season’s love triangle, in only her second major role, following the series “Alex Rider.”

Chandran was born in Scotland, moved to India as a baby, then lived in Liverpool before going off to boarding school, and finally settling in with her family in Oxford. She graduated from the University of Oxford just a few years ago and has lived in London since, booking both series relatively out of the gate.

When she first started booking roles, peers at her university used to tell her she likely only got the part because of diversity hiring.

“And it would be really offhand. It would just be, like, ‘Oh, they needed a brown girl.’ Right? Or they’d be, like, ‘Yeah, of course, two boxes in one.’ And I just thought, ‘Oh, wow.’ The reality is, often it’s harder for us to get parts. And in one flipping statement, you’ve made it seem like it’s easier, which, at the end of the day, is a ridiculous notion,” Chandran says. “So I didn’t really know if there was a place for me in the industry. So when people ask, ‘When did you know you wanted to become an actor?’ Well, I’ve always been acting, I’ve always been performing. I can’t help it, but I just never thought it was possible for me.”

Ultimately, she says, she felt like it was something she had to go for to prove to herself she could.

“I felt like I owed it to myself to go for it and take that chance, take that opportunity,” she says. “And then it led to two wonderful shows, which I’m so grateful for.”

Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma and Charithra Chandran as Edwina Sharma in “Bridgerton” season two. LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

Chandran had to wait about five months from her audition for “Bridgerton” before she found out she was in.

“When I essentially kind of found out I got the part, I was actually gardening with my mom,” she says. “It was super nonglamorous and I was [on this call, like], ‘Oh, my God, you are most likely going to have this glamorous role on the most glamorous show.’”

She was drawn to Edwina because of how different they are, she says.

“I was, like, ‘Oh wow, this is going to be a real challenge,’” she says. “I also think that I thought it was an important story to tell, just because there are so many women, particularly brown women, that are kind of in Edwina’s position. And I have a responsibility to represent. And if they can see themselves represented on screen, then that’s a wonderful thing.”

Despite the swarm of attention that Chandran saw for the show following its first season, she isn’t letting it all get in her head.

“I really hope people love the show, and I really hope we’ve done it proud. But beyond that, I know it sounds so silly, but I plan to continue living the life that I currently lead,” she says. “I’m very happy. I have no desire to be known for anything other than my acting.”

Charithra Chandran CAMPBELL ADDY/NETFLIX

