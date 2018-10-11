LONDON — Anna Harvey, the former deputy editor of British Vogue who helped to style Princess Diana, has died at age 74 after a long illness. She is survived by her husband and their four children.

Harvey was most recently editorial director of Condé Nast new markets, having started her career at Condé Nast’s Brides magazine in the Seventies. She moved to Vogue in 1977 where she served as fashion editor until 1990. She briefly held the title of associate fashion editor before being promoted to editorial director of Condé Nast new markets, where she launched numerous Vogue titles in China, Russia and India.

“She had a deep love of Vogue and was a wonderful editor,” said Stephen Quinn, former publishing director of British Vogue. “It was a clever idea to make her editorial director of the Vogue editions in Russia, China and India, amongst others, where she guided a new generation of editors and introduced them to her unique integrity and cool judgment. I admired and liked her very much.”

Jonathan Newhouse, chairman and chief executive officer of Condé Nast International, said in a statement that Harvey “possessed impeccable taste and an unequalled ability to animate fashion in the pages of our magazines.”

During her tenure at Vogue, Harvey was instrumental in thrusting Princess Diana into the fashion spotlight when she was selected to be the late princess’ adviser to build her royal wardrobe in 1981.

Harvey worked closely with Princess Diana and helped the new royal create many style-defining moments in her personal and professional life. She introduced Diana to fashion designers such as Bruce Oldfield and Catherine Walker. The former was responsible for creating many of Diana’s standout evening gowns, such as the sparkly white Elvis dress that the royal wore to the British Fashion Awards in 1989 and her black off-the-shoulder “revenge dress” she wore to the Serpentine Gallery’s summer party in 1994 after news broke of Prince Charles and Camilla’s affair.

“Anna Harvey was a lady, quiet, with a strong English sensibility. She was gracious and well-mannered, with an understanding of the past and a prescient eye for the future,” said Oldfield. “She will be long remembered and missed by many in our industry, fashion insiders and outsiders, alike.”

Hairdresser Sam McKnight paid tribute to Harvey on his Instagram, remembering the first time the two had met. “Anna took me, a young hairdresser, unknown, just starting out in 1980, on a trip to Paris for British Vogue where she was fashion editor. It was the best training I could have wished for, she was a formidable lady, totally dedicated to her craft, her colleagues, to Vogue and Condé Nast, to whom she gave her all for many years.”

“You were a true Lady, dear Anna, an enormous talent, a dedicated mentor, and so much more than I could ever describe in a few lines on Instagram. You were one of a kind, much respected and loved. You’ll be sorely missed, but never forgotten,” McKnight’s caption read, accompanied by a black and white portrait of Princess Diana.

Fashion designer Anya Hindmarch posted a photograph of Harvey on her personal Instagram account. “Heartbroken to hear that we have lost Anna Harvey. A wonderful example of real stand-out kindness in the fashion industry. I will remember you with deep affection and genuine admiration.”