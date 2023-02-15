×
Johnson became the first Black woman to portray Glinda in the iconic Broadway musical. She shares a behind-the-scenes look at her final day in the role.

Brittney Johnson's photo diary from her last "Wicked" performance.
Brittney Johnson's photo diary from her last "Wicked" performance.

When she took on the role of Glinda full-time in February 2022, Brittney Johnson became the first Black woman to play the “Good Witch,” the role originated by Kristin Chenoweth, in the iconic Broadway play “Wicked.” Her time in the show has come to an end a year later, and to mark the milestone she documented her final day as Glinda for WWD. Below, a behind-the-scenes look at her big day.

Brittney Johnson's Photo Diary from Her Last "Wicked" Performance
“My final day started with a commute into the city through iconic Grand Central Station. Few things feel more New York City than this!” Courtesy of Stephanie Diani
Brittney Johnson's Photo Diary from Her Last "Wicked" Performance
Brittney Johnson in Grand Central. Courtesy of Stephanie Diani
Brittney Johnson's Photo Diary from Her Last "Wicked" Performance
“I grab a cup of coffee to go from a local coffee shop and make my way through the city.”
Brittney Johnson's Photo Diary from Her Last "Wicked" Performance
“I HAVE to eat before the show, and I’m partial to the tacos and guacamole at Toloache! The staff always make me feel like family.” Courtesy of Stephanie Diani
Brittney Johnson's Photo Diary from Her Last "Wicked" Performance
“Right under the marquee, is me. I pass this photo every day, and it’s always surreal. I can’t believe this is the last time.” Courtesy of Stephanie Diani
Brittney Johnson's Photo Diary from Her Last "Wicked" Performance
“I took a moment to sit in the audience and reflect on this incredible, life-changing journey. Soon, audience members would take their seats, and I would descend from the bubble one last time.” Courtesy of Stephanie Diani
Brittney Johnson's Photo Diary from Her Last "Wicked" Performance
“During the show, I’m well taken care of by my team, Mary Kay Yezerski-Bondoc for hair and Tracey Diebold for wardrobe. My show can’t happen without the help and talents of these wonderful women!” Courtesy of Stephanie Diani
Brittney Johnson's Photo Diary from Her Last "Wicked" Performance
“This is my favorite look in the show. The delicate crown resting atop a perfectly coifed updo. An elegant gown fit for royalty, with sleeves dotted with crystals. It never ceases to make me feel beautiful.” Courtesy of Stephanie Diani
Brittney Johnson's Photo Diary from Her Last "Wicked" Performance
“I begin and end the show in this iconic blue bubble dress. The feeling is gratitude. Gratitude and pure joy.” Courtesy of Stephanie Diani
Brittney Johnson's Photo Diary from Her Last "Wicked" Performance
“Playing this role has been one of the great honors of my life thus far. I am forever grateful for this experience and the many lessons, blessings, and friendships that have come with it. I will carry a piece of Glinda with me for as long as I live. All my love, Brittney The Good.” Courtesy of Stephanie Diani
ad