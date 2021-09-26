×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Saturday's Digital Daily: September 25, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Giorgio Armani RTW Spring 2022

Business

Style Capital Acquires 40 Percent of E-tailer LuisaViaRoma

Fashion

Moncler’s Remo Ruffini on Building a Community

Brooke Shields Attends Salvatore Ferragamo Show

This was the first fashion show the actress attended in Italy and she was accompanied by her daughter Grier Hammond.

MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 25: Brooke
MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 25: Brooke Shields and Grier Henchy are seen at the front row of Salvatore Ferragamo Spring/Summer 2022 on September 25, 2021 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images for Salvatore Ferragamo) Getty Images for Salvatore Ferragamo

READY FOR CHRISTMAS: There’s always a first time. At the Salvatore Ferragamo show, Brooke Shields said it was the first time she’d gone to a show in Milan. “I used to work in Rome, but this is the first full fashion show I’ve been able to come to, so it’s beautiful,” said the actress, who was probably referring to the shoots for Valentino in the ’80s.

Asked about the mood in Milan, crowded and buzzy during fashion week, Shields said she “can feel everybody wants to be celebrating and be with each other, and the Ferragamo family is a perfect example of that endurance and reemergence.”

MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 25: Brooke Shields is seen at the front row of Salvatore Ferragamo Spring/Summer 2022 on September 25, 2021 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images for Salvatore Ferragamo)
Brooke Shields Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images for Salvatore Ferragamo

While referring to her latest endeavor, “Beginning Is Now,” an online platform and lifestyle brand she unveiled earlier this month, Shields said her next project is a Netflix movie due out toward the end of November, “A Castle for Christmas.”

“It’s a romantic comedy with Cary Elwes and it will be coming out for the Christmas season, I had so much fun filming it, I loved it,” said Shields, who was accompanied at the show by her daughter Grier Hammond.

Brooke Shields Sits Front Row at

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Brooke Shields Sits Front Row at

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Brooke Shields Sits Front Row at

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Brooke Shields Sits Front Row at

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Brooke Shields Sits Front Row at

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Brooke Shields Sits Front Row at

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Brooke Shields Sits Front Row at

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Brooke Shields Sits Front Row at

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Brooke Shields Sits Front Row at

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Brooke Shields Sits Front Row at

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Brooke Shields Sits Front Row at

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Brooke Shields Sits Front Row at

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Brooke Shields Sits Front Row at

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Brooke Shields Sits Front Row at

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Brooke Shields Sits Front Row at

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Brooke Shields Sits Front Row at

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Brooke Shields Sits Front Row at

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Brooke Shields Sits Front Row at

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Brooke Shields Sits Front Row at

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Brooke Shields Sits Front Row at

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Brooke Shields Sits Front Row at

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Brooke Shields Sits Front Row at

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Brooke Shields Sits Front Row at

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Brooke Shields Sits Front Row at

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Brooke Shields Sits Front Row at

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Brooke Shields Sits Front Row at

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Brooke Shields Sits Front Row at

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Brooke Shields Sits Front Row at

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Brooke Shields Sits Front Row at

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Brooke Shields Sits Front Row at

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Brooke Shields Sits Front Row at

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Brooke Shields Sits Front Row at

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Brooke Shields Sits Front Row at

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Brooke Shields Sits Front Row at

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Brooke Shields Sits Front Row at

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Brooke Shields Sits Front Row at

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Brooke Shields Sits Front Row at

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad