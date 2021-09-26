Brooke Shields Attends Salvatore Ferragamo Show

READY FOR CHRISTMAS: There’s always a first time. At the Salvatore Ferragamo show, Brooke Shields said it was the first time she’d gone to a show in Milan. “I used to work in Rome, but this is the first full fashion show I’ve been able to come to, so it’s beautiful,” said the actress, who was probably referring to the shoots for Valentino in the ’80s.

Asked about the mood in Milan, crowded and buzzy during fashion week, Shields said she “can feel everybody wants to be celebrating and be with each other, and the Ferragamo family is a perfect example of that endurance and reemergence.”

Brooke Shields Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images for Salvatore Ferragamo

While referring to her latest endeavor, “Beginning Is Now,” an online platform and lifestyle brand she unveiled earlier this month, Shields said her next project is a Netflix movie due out toward the end of November, “A Castle for Christmas.”

“It’s a romantic comedy with Cary Elwes and it will be coming out for the Christmas season, I had so much fun filming it, I loved it,” said Shields, who was accompanied at the show by her daughter Grier Hammond.