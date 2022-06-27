×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: June 27, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Beauty

Beauty’s Highest-paid CEOs

Business

Supreme Court Overturns Roe v. Wade, Fashion Industry Reacts

Eye

Kenzo Takes Ansel Elgort, Jaden Smith Back to School

BTS Kim Taehyung and Blackpink’s Lisa Cause Chaos at Celine

The K-pop stars -- and thousands of fans -- turned out for Hedi Slimane's men's week closer.

Lisa Manobal and Bo Gum Park
Lalisa Manoban
TaeHyung Kim V
Bo Gum Park
Front Row at Celine MenÕs Spring
View ALL 15 Photos

Hedi Slimane always draws a star-studded, rock ‘n’ roll crowd to his shows. On Sunday night he closed fashion week with two of the biggest K-pop stars in the world with Blackpink’s Lisa and BTS’ Kim Taehyung, aka as V, sitting front row, along with Korea’s most popular actor, Park Bo-gum.

It was the first public appearance of V since the seven-member band announced on June 14 that it is going on “hiatus” and fans turned out en masse to get a glimpse of the superstar. Avenue de New York leading to the show venue at Palais de Tokyo was mobbed by thousands of tweens and teens screaming and shouting fan chants.

When the two emerged from the top steps to wave to the crowd, a roar went up that was so deafening even LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton chairman and chief executive officer  Bernard Arnault and LVMH Fashion Group CEO Sidney Toledano walked outside to take video as they marveled at the energy.

Related Galleries

Many of the more staid guests were in awe. “Insane, absolutely insane,” said Eddie Redmayne, though he is clued in to the K-pop world. “I mean, I listen to it. I think they’re brilliant. I worked with a wonderful Korean actress named Claudia Kim who gave me a little bit of an introduction,” he said, and praised Korean fans for their passion.

“I don’t understand. What are they doing here?” asked Thomas Brodie-Sangster. “It’s mad out there.” When the “Queen’s Gambit” star heard that K-pop stars were causing the commotion, he said he’s been to Korea before and finds the fashion really cool. He also praised Celine designer Hedi Slimane’s sleek silhouette and his work as a photographer.

“He’s methodical. He played one song on a loop over and over,” said Brodie-Sangster, reminiscing about a shoot the two did years ago. It’s the same style Slimane used for Sunday’s show. An original song by Gust played on repeat with the lyrics “You feel yourself and nothing else,” and “People get used to terrible things.”

Jeremy Scott made a rare appearance in the front row to support longtime friend Slimane, whom he has known since 1997, he said. “I’m used to being tucked away and having no idea about the pandemonium outside,” said the Moschino designer of the crowds outside. “I was just saying how overwhelming it was to get out of the car. Seeing so many people, yeah, I got a touch of anxiety.”

But hearing that the room was waiting for the K-pop stars, he noted that he is a longtime fan. “I actually was part of the early wave of K-pop because I kinda broke 2ne1 into the U.S., so actually I was a pioneer if I want to be honest,” he said of the girl group that was active in the mid 2010s and that just reunited for a set at Coachella.

“I was doing so much with them,” he added. “I believe in the power of K-pop.”

The crowds were so dense outside that, in an extraordinary move, all guests were escorted through the backstage to exit. And there were still thousands more fans outside that door waiting for a glimpse of the Korean stars.

BTS Kim Taehyung and Blackpink's Lisa

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

BTS Kim Taehyung and Blackpink's Lisa

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

BTS Kim Taehyung and Blackpink's Lisa

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

BTS Kim Taehyung and Blackpink's Lisa

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

BTS Kim Taehyung and Blackpink's Lisa

Hot Summer Bags

BTS Kim Taehyung and Blackpink's Lisa

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

BTS Kim Taehyung and Blackpink's Lisa

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

BTS Kim Taehyung and Blackpink's Lisa

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

BTS Kim Taehyung and Blackpink's Lisa

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

BTS Kim Taehyung and Blackpink's Lisa

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

BTS Kim Taehyung and Blackpink's Lisa

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

BTS Kim Taehyung and Blackpink's Lisa

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

BTS Kim Taehyung and Blackpink's Lisa

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

BTS Kim Taehyung and Blackpink's Lisa

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

BTS Kim Taehyung and Blackpink's Lisa

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

BTS Kim Taehyung and Blackpink's Lisa

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

BTS Kim Taehyung and Blackpink's Lisa

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

BTS Kim Taehyung and Blackpink's Lisa

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

BTS Kim Taehyung and Blackpink's Lisa

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

BTS Kim Taehyung and Blackpink's Lisa

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

BTS Kim Taehyung and Blackpink's Lisa

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

BTS Kim Taehyung and Blackpink's Lisa

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

BTS Kim Taehyung and Blackpink's Lisa

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

BTS Kim Taehyung and Blackpink's Lisa

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

BTS Kim Taehyung and Blackpink's Lisa

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

BTS Kim Taehyung and Blackpink's Lisa

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

BTS Kim Taehyung and Blackpink's Lisa

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

BTS Kim Taehyung and Blackpink's Lisa

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

BTS Kim Taehyung and Blackpink's Lisa

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

BTS Kim Taehyung and Blackpink's Lisa

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

BTS Kim Taehyung and Blackpink's Lisa

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

BTS Kim Taehyung and Blackpink's Lisa

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

BTS Kim Taehyung and Blackpink's Lisa

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

BTS Kim Taehyung and Blackpink's Lisa

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

BTS Kim Taehyung and Blackpink's Lisa

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

BTS Kim Taehyung and Blackpink's Lisa

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

BTS Kim Taehyung and Blackpink's Lisa

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

BTS Kim Taehyung and Blackpink's Lisa

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

BTS Kim Taehyung and Blackpink's Lisa

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

BTS Kim Taehyung and Blackpink's Lisa

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

BTS Kim Taehyung and Blackpink's Lisa

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

BTS Kim Taehyung and Blackpink's Lisa

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

BTS Kim Taehyung and Blackpink's Lisa

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

BTS Kim Taehyung and Blackpink's Lisa

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad