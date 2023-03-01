×
Wednesday’s Digital Daily: March 1, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Courrèges’ Circle-centric Show Featured Emily Ratajkowski

Business

EXCLUSIVE: Shakeup at Saks Off 5th

Business

American Eagle Profit Growth Tops Estimates

Camila Coelho’s Dior Show Photo Diary

Coelho takes us behind the scenes of her day at Dior.

Camila Coelho gets ready for the Dior show.
Camila Coelho gets ready for the Dior show. Courtesy of Johnny Jacobs

Camila Coelho is a fashion week pro, and she’s back in Paris this week to take in the shows. Below, she shares a behind-the-scenes look with WWD of her time attending the latest Dior show.

Camila Coelho

“Parisian mornings always start with a croissant at the Plaza Athénée to begin a wonderful day. I flew into Paris early this year after having to miss last September fashion month, since I just gave birth to my first-born Kai then. I was able to celebrate my 35th birthday [Monday] surrounded by loved ones, and [Tuesday] is extra special because it’s the Dior show, which was one of my first fashion shows I ever attended and always a favorite for me — it holds a special place in my heart.”

“The invitation is here! It’s always an honor to attend the Dior show.”

Courtesy of Johnny Jacobs

“It’s almost time to get dressed! Let’s unpack the look from Dior.”

Courtesy of Johnny Jacobs

“Sunnies or no sunnies? The show begins at 2:30 p.m. I tend to love pairing sunglasses with my look for a daytime show on a nice day.”

Camila Coelho gets ready for the Dior show.
Camila Coelho gets ready for the Dior show. Courtesy of Johnny Jacobs

“Final makeup touch-ups before getting dressed. My makeup artist, Babi, and I went for a sharp daytime look, and my hairstylist, Ileana, and I decided to pull my hair back into a pony for the show.”

Courtesy of Johnny Jacobs

“Here’s the final full look — I love an all-black Dior moment, with the shoes, bag and sunnies to match.”

Courtesy of Johnny Jacobs

“Of course, I had to take a quick selfie at my favorite spot before leaving for the show — Eiffel Tower and all!”

Courtesy of Johnny Jacobs

“I always make sure to get a final look shot here on the balcony at the Plaza Athénée.”

Courtesy of Johnny Jacobs

“I feel so confident when wearing Dior. The juxtaposition of the structured wide black belt with the delicate ruffles on this look feels like such a classic Dior moment.”

Courtesy of Johnny Jacobs

“Show day would not be complete without a Saddle Bag in tow; my go-to bag!”

Courtesy of Johnny Jacobs

“There’s always such a positive energy when entering the Dior runway show. The big crowds are buzzing with excitement outside the doors, always setting the tone for an incredible show.”

Courtesy of Johnny Jacobs

“And we made it. Here we are at the step and repeat. I can’t wait to see what Maria Grazia Chiuri has created for the Dior spring 2023 collection. Let the show begin!”

 

