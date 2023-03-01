Camila Coelho’s Dior Show Photo Diary

Camila Coelho is a fashion week pro, and she’s back in Paris this week to take in the shows. Below, she shares a behind-the-scenes look with WWD of her time attending the latest Dior show.

“Parisian mornings always start with a croissant at the Plaza Athénée to begin a wonderful day. I flew into Paris early this year after having to miss last September fashion month, since I just gave birth to my first-born Kai then. I was able to celebrate my 35th birthday [Monday] surrounded by loved ones, and [Tuesday] is extra special because it’s the Dior show, which was one of my first fashion shows I ever attended and always a favorite for me — it holds a special place in my heart.”

“The invitation is here! It’s always an honor to attend the Dior show.”

“It’s almost time to get dressed! Let’s unpack the look from Dior.”

“Sunnies or no sunnies? The show begins at 2:30 p.m. I tend to love pairing sunglasses with my look for a daytime show on a nice day.”

Camila Coelho gets ready for the Dior show.

“Final makeup touch-ups before getting dressed. My makeup artist, Babi, and I went for a sharp daytime look, and my hairstylist, Ileana, and I decided to pull my hair back into a pony for the show.”

“Here’s the final full look — I love an all-black Dior moment, with the shoes, bag and sunnies to match.”

“Of course, I had to take a quick selfie at my favorite spot before leaving for the show — Eiffel Tower and all!”

“I always make sure to get a final look shot here on the balcony at the Plaza Athénée.”

“I feel so confident when wearing Dior. The juxtaposition of the structured wide black belt with the delicate ruffles on this look feels like such a classic Dior moment.”

“Show day would not be complete without a Saddle Bag in tow; my go-to bag!”

“There’s always such a positive energy when entering the Dior runway show. The big crowds are buzzing with excitement outside the doors, always setting the tone for an incredible show.”

“And we made it. Here we are at the step and repeat. I can’t wait to see what Maria Grazia Chiuri has created for the Dior spring 2023 collection. Let the show begin!”