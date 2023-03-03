×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday’s Digital Daily: March 3, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Rick Owens Sought an ‘Avedon-worthy’ Collection for Fall

Business

Nordstrom Closing Canada Stores; Q4 Declines Reported

Fashion

A Look at the Street Style During Paris Fashion Week

Camila Morrone’s New Chapter

With her first major commercial project, "Daisy Jones and the Six," and a move to New York, Camila Morrone is starting a new chapter.

Camila Morrone
Camila Morrone Jenna Greene/WWD

The first time Camila Morrone moved to New York, she was completely overwhelmed. She was 17, working as a model, and missed her parents, who were back home in L.A., too much. This time around, she’s hunting for apartments in between press commitments for her first major commercial streaming show, traversing the city as six billboards of her project glow in Times Square. 

“I’m just coming up for air right now,” she says, having finally earned a few moments of downtime in New York after taking the show to L.A. to premiere. 

The show, “Daisy Jones and the Six,” is a television adaptation from Amazon of the beloved Taylor Reid-Jenkins megahit book, about a Fleetwood Mac-esque band in the ’70s. It’s the first project of such a scale for the Argentine-American Morrone, who has previously worked exclusively on indie films like “Mickey and the Bear” and “Never Goin’ Back.”

Related Galleries

Three-plus years after she signed onto the project, “Daisy Jones” is finally dropping on Amazon on Friday, an experience Morrone describes as “vulnerable, surreal, scary and exciting, all these contradicting feelings.”

“It’s funny because you can be absolutely terrified and absolutely elated and beyond excited at the same time,” she adds. “Actually, I’m feeling really great. I think that it is that peace and quiet, the calm before the storm, and I think that this show will be accepted in a beautiful way. I think that the fans will get all of the things that they have been waiting for years to see on the screen.” 

Camila Morrone
Camila Morrone Jenna Greene/WWD

The project came Morrone’s way in 2019; she’s close friends with the agent of Riley Keough, who had signed on early to play Daisy, and she called her one day to tell her to go out and read the book immediately. 

“She said, ‘I’ve just read this book, “Daisy Jones and the Six.” Riley Keough has gotten the part of Daisy Jones, and there’s a character named Camila in this book who you absolutely need to play. You are this character,’” Morrone recalls. 

She put off reading the book until 48 hours before her audition, and rather than skimming it found herself consuming it whole in two sittings.

“This book was my reintroduction to reading as an adult and recreational reading, because I hadn’t been reading for fun at that point. I had been reading scripts and plays and doing work stuff, but I had not, since high school, picked up a book as a hobby,” Morrone says. “This style of writing showed me a different world of books, which can be fun and juicy and binge-worthy and entertaining. And since then it’s kind of started my love affair with reading. From then on, I’ve gone on to read over 30 books in the past three years. So I do really attribute my newfound love for recreational reading to this book.”

Initially it was Daisy Jones who captured her attention, but she came to love Camila and her journey throughout the book.

“She’s got this subdued superpower of strength and groundedness; she’s the glue that keeps the story together,” Morrone says. “I ended up falling in love with Camila and exploring Camila, and she ended up teaching me a lot of really beautiful lessons in life and widened my range and my brain capacity to look at love and life and family and self-worth and values. She’s actually ended up being a part of my coming of age.”

Camila Morrone
Camila Morrone Jenna Greene/WWD

Morrone grew up in Los Angeles, the daughter of two Argentine immigrants who were working actors. She grew up watching her parents struggle with landing jobs, which taught her the reality of the industry.

“Both of my parents have very thick Argentinian accents. In America, that limits your potential for roles. For every 10 characters that I can go out for, they could only go out for one or two in which the storyline would apply to a Hispanic person. So I think that it was really hard for them, and I think that it was an emotional rollercoaster,” Morrone says. “I watched my parents read lines in the living room and repeat them, repeat them, and drill them for auditions and memorize their lines and run scenes and rehearse.  I just grew up with a very realistic understanding of what the business was and that it wasn’t all glamorous and Hollywood and diamonds and pearls. I think that thank God I had that experience because it is a ruthless business, and I needed to have that in order to have, I think, the deep appreciation that I have now for this industry.”

After “Daisy Jones” she has two more indie films coming out that she worked on last year, but is soon going to resume the audition process in search of the next thing — as soon as she lands an apartment in New York.

“I just love this city and I love theater, and all the best acting coaches are here. Maybe I’ll dabble into theater,” Morrone says. “I’m just in a place where I’m just very excited to try new things.”

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Camila Morrone on Lessons from Her 'Daisy Jones and the Six' Character

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Camila Morrone on Lessons from Her 'Daisy Jones and the Six' Character

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Camila Morrone on Lessons from Her 'Daisy Jones and the Six' Character

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Camila Morrone on Lessons from Her 'Daisy Jones and the Six' Character

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Camila Morrone on Lessons from Her 'Daisy Jones and the Six' Character

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Camila Morrone on Lessons from Her 'Daisy Jones and the Six' Character

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Camila Morrone on Lessons from Her 'Daisy Jones and the Six' Character

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Camila Morrone on Lessons from Her 'Daisy Jones and the Six' Character

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Camila Morrone on Lessons from Her 'Daisy Jones and the Six' Character

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Camila Morrone on Lessons from Her 'Daisy Jones and the Six' Character

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Camila Morrone on Lessons from Her 'Daisy Jones and the Six' Character

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Camila Morrone on Lessons from Her 'Daisy Jones and the Six' Character

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Camila Morrone on Lessons from Her 'Daisy Jones and the Six' Character

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Camila Morrone on Lessons from Her 'Daisy Jones and the Six' Character

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Camila Morrone on Lessons from Her 'Daisy Jones and the Six' Character

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Camila Morrone on Lessons from Her 'Daisy Jones and the Six' Character

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Camila Morrone on Lessons from Her 'Daisy Jones and the Six' Character

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Camila Morrone on Lessons from Her 'Daisy Jones and the Six' Character

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Camila Morrone on Lessons from Her 'Daisy Jones and the Six' Character

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Camila Morrone on Lessons from Her 'Daisy Jones and the Six' Character

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Camila Morrone on Lessons from Her 'Daisy Jones and the Six' Character

Hot Summer Bags

Camila Morrone on Lessons from Her 'Daisy Jones and the Six' Character

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Camila Morrone on Lessons from Her 'Daisy Jones and the Six' Character

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Camila Morrone on Lessons from Her 'Daisy Jones and the Six' Character

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Camila Morrone on Lessons from Her 'Daisy Jones and the Six' Character

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Camila Morrone on Lessons from Her 'Daisy Jones and the Six' Character

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Camila Morrone on Lessons from Her 'Daisy Jones and the Six' Character

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Camila Morrone on Lessons from Her 'Daisy Jones and the Six' Character

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Camila Morrone on Lessons from Her 'Daisy Jones and the Six' Character

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Camila Morrone on Lessons from Her 'Daisy Jones and the Six' Character

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Camila Morrone on Lessons from Her 'Daisy Jones and the Six' Character

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Camila Morrone on Lessons from Her 'Daisy Jones and the Six' Character

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Camila Morrone on Lessons from Her 'Daisy Jones and the Six' Character

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Camila Morrone on Lessons from Her 'Daisy Jones and the Six' Character

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Camila Morrone on Lessons from Her 'Daisy Jones and the Six' Character

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Camila Morrone on Lessons from Her 'Daisy Jones and the Six' Character

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Camila Morrone on Lessons from Her 'Daisy Jones and the Six' Character

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Camila Morrone on Lessons from Her 'Daisy Jones and the Six' Character

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Camila Morrone on Lessons from Her 'Daisy Jones and the Six' Character

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Camila Morrone on Lessons from Her 'Daisy Jones and the Six' Character

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Camila Morrone on Lessons from Her 'Daisy Jones and the Six' Character

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Camila Morrone on Lessons from Her 'Daisy Jones and the Six' Character

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad