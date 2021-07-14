The Cannes Film Festival has always drawn a model-y crowd (in addition to the A-list attending their own premieres, of course), but this year a crop of Hollywood scions has turned up and stolen the show at many a carpet. Meet them below, from Julia Roberts’ teen daughter to Tilda Swinton’s budding actress daughter.

Hazel ModerJulia Roberts and Danny Moder16The youngest of the group, 16-year-old Hazel tagged along with her cinematographer dad to the premiere of his film “Flag Day,” which stars the Penn family (see below). The appearance marks one of Hazel’s first public outings; watch this space for more on the teenager’s future.

Iris LawJude Law and Sadie Frost20What better way to steal the show than debut a bleached blonde shaved head at Cannes? The budding model — whose godmother is none other than Kate Moss — paired her new hair with a white Dior dress. The new ‘do is reportedly for her first acting role, in the upcoming FX series “Pistol.”

Honor Swinton ByrneTilda Swinton and John Byrne23Swinton Byrne turned up at Cannes to support her mother for the much anticipated film “The French Dispatch,” but wasn’t just a spectator: she was also in attendance for her own leading role. After becoming the darling of Sundance 2019 thanks to the romantic drama “The Souvenir,” in which she played the lead, she headed to Cannes for the film’s sequel, which stars her mother, as well as Joe Alwyn and Charlie Heaton.