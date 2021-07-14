Hazel Moder; Iris Law; Honor Swinton Byrne; Dylan Penn.

The Cannes Film Festival has always drawn a model-y crowd (in addition to the A-list attending their own premieres, of course), but this year a crop of Hollywood scions has turned up and stolen the show at many a carpet. Meet them below, from Julia Roberts’ teen daughter to Tilda Swinton’s budding actress daughter.

Danny Moder and daughter Hazel Moder attend the premiere of "Flag Day" during the 74th Annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France, on July 10, 2021.

Danny Moder and daughter Hazel Moder attend the premiere of "Flag Day" during the 74th Annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France, on July 10, 2021.

Name: Hazel Moder
Parents: Julia Roberts and Danny Moder
Age: 16
About: The youngest of the group, 16-year-old Hazel tagged along with her cinematographer dad to the premiere of his film “Flag Day,” which stars the Penn family (see below). The appearance marks one of Hazel’s first public outings; watch this space for more on the teenager’s future.

Iris Law at the 74th Canes Film Festival premiere of "The French Dispatch."

Iris Law at the 74th Canes Film Festival premiere of "The French Dispatch."

Name: Iris Law
Parents: Jude Law and Sadie Frost
Age: 20
About: What better way to steal the show than debut a bleached blonde shaved head at Cannes? The budding model — whose godmother is none other than Kate Moss — paired her new hair with a white Dior dress. The new ‘do is reportedly for her first acting role, in the upcoming FX series “Pistol.”

Honor Swinton Byrne at the premiere of "The French Dispatch."

Honor Swinton Byrne at the premiere of "The French Dispatch."

Name: Honor Swinton Byrne
Parents: Tilda Swinton and John Byrne
Age: 23
About: Swinton Byrne turned up at Cannes to support her mother for the much anticipated film “The French Dispatch,” but wasn’t just a spectator: she was also in attendance for her own leading role. After becoming the darling of Sundance 2019 thanks to the romantic drama “The Souvenir,” in which she played the lead, she headed to Cannes for the film’s sequel, which stars her mother, as well as Joe Alwyn and Charlie Heaton.

Dylan Penn attends the "The French Dispatch" screening during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival

Dylan Penn attends the "The French Dispatch" screening during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival

Name: Dylan Penn
Parents: Sean Penn and Robin Wright
Age: 30
About: It was a family affair for the Penn family at Cannes this year, thanks to the movie “Flag Day.” Dad Sean Penn directs the film and stars in it alongside children Dylan and Hopper. For the film’s premiere, Dylan Penn wore a Chanel dress to pose alongside dad and brother. The 30-year-old has modeled and appeared in a Nick Jonas music video.

