Best Dressed on the Red Carpet at Cannes 2023

Jennie Kim Courtesy of Getty

Jennie in Chanel: 4

What happens when you take a white corset princess dress and chop the skirt mid-length? The result is a modern fairy tale. The black sheer detail on the shoulder plus the lace keeps the balance between traditional and edgy. The lack of jewelry adds to the cool factor.

Scarlett Johansson Michael Buckner/Variety

Scarlett Johansson in Prada: 4.5

The lingerie trend is in full force at the Cannes Film Festival, as seen in this pink strapless column dress with a layered white bra underneath. The addition of the white bra turns the otherwise predictable strapless bubble pink gown into a fashion forward result.

RELATED: Worst Dressed on the Red Carpet at Cannes 2023

The Weeknd Michael Buckner/Variety

The Weeknd in Loewe: 4

Menswear is undergoing a huge revolution and in a sea of crop tops and sleeveless shirt, The Weeknd shines bright in this high-button traditional tuxedo with narrow notch lapels.

Natalie Portman Courtesy of Getty

Natalie Portman in Dior: 5

Fashion veteran Natalie Portman gives a fresh spin to the Little Red Riding Hood look. The over-the-shoulder tailored red blazer empowers the short matching cocktail dress. Portman is a vision of daytime chic.